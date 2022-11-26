Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz: "We Going Back To Back I've Seen Enough"

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There were some serious concerns being raised about the Golden State Warriors after a 3-7 start to the season but the defending champions have started steadying the ship. The Warriors were too good a team to keep struggling and they are very much on the up now.

They came into their game against the Utah Jazz after winning 3 of their last 4, with their only loss coming against the Pelicans when they rested their stars. All of them were playing here and they put on a show as the Warriors won 129-118.

Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz

Stephen Curry was spectacular in the first quarter as he scored 15 points and he finished the night with a game-high 33 points to continue his excellent start to the season. He got some help from the supporting cast too, as both Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins had 20 points while Jordan Poole had 19. Warriors fans were thrilled with the performance as the team won their 8th straight home game.

"Excellent win, it’s coming together."

"8 IN A ROW AT HOME!!!"

"Steph Curry is the MVP."

"Klays confidence is slowly coming back"

"WE GOING B2B I'VE SEEN ENOUGH"

"The groove is coming back!"

"This was such a good W 😍🔥."

"I'm afraid to inform y'all but we got some bad news it's about Steph and Klay we found out they both got that dawg inside of them"

"What an entertaining one. Good job warriors. A very good night indeed"

"Win streak here we come 😈"

"Klay makes it Game over!"

"we’re finally back to .500🔥"

"4 games in a row 40% plus from 3pt"

"WE GOING BACK TO BACK"

"KLAY THOMPSON IS BACK!"

"Good f***ing win"

The Warriors have looked unbeatable at home as they improved to 9-1 at Chase Center. The problem is that they are 1-9 on the road and if they can figure out their problems on their travels. As for the Jazz, they seem to be coming back down to earth as this defeat was their third in a row.

