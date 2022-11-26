Skip to main content

Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz: "We Going Back To Back I've Seen Enough"

Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz: "We Going Back To Back I've Seen Enough"

There were some serious concerns being raised about the Golden State Warriors after a 3-7 start to the season but the defending champions have started steadying the ship. The Warriors were too good a team to keep struggling and they are very much on the up now.

They came into their game against the Utah Jazz after winning 3 of their last 4, with their only loss coming against the Pelicans when they rested their stars. All of them were playing here and they put on a show as the Warriors won 129-118.

Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz

Stephen Curry was spectacular in the first quarter as he scored 15 points and he finished the night with a game-high 33 points to continue his excellent start to the season. He got some help from the supporting cast too, as both Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins had 20 points while Jordan Poole had 19. Warriors fans were thrilled with the performance as the team won their 8th straight home game.

"Excellent win, it’s coming together."

"8 IN A ROW AT HOME!!!"

"Steph Curry is the MVP."

"Klays confidence is slowly coming back"

"WE GOING B2B I'VE SEEN ENOUGH"

"The groove is coming back!"

"This was such a good W 😍🔥."

"I'm afraid to inform y'all but we got some bad news it's about Steph and Klay we found out they both got that dawg inside of them"

"What an entertaining one. Good job warriors. A very good night indeed"

"Win streak here we come 😈"

"Klay makes it Game over!"

"we’re finally back to .500🔥"

"4 games in a row 40% plus from 3pt"

"WE GOING BACK TO BACK"

"KLAY THOMPSON IS BACK!"

"Good f***ing win"

The Warriors have looked unbeatable at home as they improved to 9-1 at Chase Center. The problem is that they are 1-9 on the road and if they can figure out their problems on their travels. As for the Jazz, they seem to be coming back down to earth as this defeat was their third in a row.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz: "We Going Back To Back I've Seen Enough"
NBA Media

Warriors Fans Are Thrilled After They Beat The Jazz: "We Going Back To Back I've Seen Enough"

By Gautam Varier
Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other
NBA Media

Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return to The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return to The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."

By Gautam Varier
saddiq bey 3 teams
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Clippers, Mavericks, And Wizards Could Be Interested In Saddiq Bey

By Lee Tran
Steve Kerr Explains The Difference Between Stephen Curry From His Unanimous MVP Season To Now
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Explains The Difference Between Stephen Curry From His Unanimous MVP Season To Now

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_19502417
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Hyped After Team Defeats Spurs: "We're Winning The Chip"

By Lee Tran
Warriors GM Thinks Draymond Green Is Similar To Kobe Bryant As A Teammate
NBA Media

Warriors GM Thinks Draymond Green Is Similar To Kobe Bryant As A Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."
NBA Media

Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
klay poole
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Delivers Honest Take On Jordan Poole's Shooting Struggles

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him
NBA Media

Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Kobe Bryant Is An Inspiration For Him

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father

By Titan Frey
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A Young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry Says Game 1 Of The 2017 NBA Finals Was The Best Basketball That Has Ever Been Played
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says Game 1 Of The 2017 NBA Finals Was The Best Basketball That Has Ever Been Played

By Gautam Varier