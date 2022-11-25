Andrew Wiggins Keeps It Real About Stephen Curry Amid MVP Start This Season

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

As an 8x All-Star, 2x MVP, and 4x champion, Stephen Curry has already done almost everything there is to do in the game of basketball. After nearly a decade of greatness, Curry has nothing left to prove at this point in his career.

Yet, somehow, Steph has found a way to elevate his game to an even higher level. This season, in 17 games so far, Curry is averaging 31.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game on 52% shooting.

But for Curry, his impact on the game stretches even beyond the one with the ball in his hands. As his teammate (Andrew Wiggins) explained after Wednesday's win over the Clippers, Curry is someone who opens the floor up for everybody else.

(via ClutchPoints)

“He’s magical on the court. Playing alongside him, he just makes everything easier,” Wiggins said of Curry after Wednesday’s game. “He attracts a lot of attention, so guys have to be ready to shoot, ready to make plays, because obviously a lot of the attention is gonna be on him because of who he is.”

Wiggs has played some of the best basketball of his career with the Warriors, and that's not an accident. alongside Curry, Klay, and Jordan Poole, Wiggins is able to thrive off of open looks created by the Splash Bros. So far, however, it hasn't been enough to translate into wins.

Can The Warriors Turn Their Season Around After 9-10 Start?

While Steph has been brilliant, the Warriors as a whole have struggled to come out with the same level of play they did a year ago. Their bench is awful, their defense has fallen off, and some of their best scorers (Klay Thompson) have been struggling to shoot the ball.

But as the haters and doubters continue to enjoy the show, the Dubs remain confident they can turn things around.

“It’s the first 15 games of the season. Sometimes we make it a little more complicated than it really is,” said Chris Mullin. “I think what you said, Klay [Thompson] starts making some shots, all of a sudden it’s not as much talk about him recovering. Because, I, quite frankly, thought what he did last year was way more challenging than what he’s going through now. And he handled that pretty well. So I’m really not overly concerned about that. And then it’s just, acclimating the young guys. On paper, they’re the perfect fit to mesh with the older players. [James] Wiseman, [Moses] Moody and [Jonathan] Kuminga, long, athletic, explosive athletes. It just hasn’t happened yet. But I do believe it will.”

All the Warriors need is a little bit of time. During the course of a long, 82-game season, there are more than enough opportunities to steal some wins and get back on the right side of the tracks.

Of course, to go anywhere, it will have to be Stephen Curry who leads the way.

