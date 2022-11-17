Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Finest Human Beings He's Ever Met In His Life

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry's 50-point masterclass wasn't enough to help the Golden State Warriors pull off a win against the Phoenix Suns, but Steve Kerr believed that his champion had more than just the game on the hardwood.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the 130-119 loss. Kerr spoke of the larger picture and the efforts that Curry would put off the floor to help the struggling Golden State unit gain some much-needed momentum.

Kerr called Curry "the anchor" of the team and his thoughts about the larger picture suggests that the Warriors are far from pressing the panic button.

"Steph is the anchor of our team and the anchor of our culture. That won't change. We will work together, and Steph is not only one of the greatest players of all time but one of the finest human beings I've ever met in my life. And I have no doubt that he;s gonna do everything in that locker room along with Draymond [Green] and Andre [Iguodala], one of the veteran guys to pull the team together."

We'll do everything we can as a staff and I think we can get there. We can find our way back, but there's a very delicate balance to all this."

In addition to the 50 points, Curry had 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Klay Thompson had 19 points, and Andrew Wiggins had 14 points to his name, but it wasn't enough to vault over the Suns' challenge.

Stephen Curry Worried About the Warriors' Inconsistent Run

Stephen Curry may have had a record-shattering night, but there was disappointment written all over his face when he addressed the media after the game.

Like Kerr, Curry's statement also showed that Golden State wasn't necessarily panicking yet, although the sentiment from fans on social media wasn't the same.

"Losing becomes habit if you don't fix it. We've avoided that for a very long time in terms of that creeping into the locker room and losing mentality. I think we are very aware of who we are, what our potential is and the fact that you can't stay in this kind of viral mode for too long and not really prove that you can't be that type of time.

"We're not panicking in terms of 6-9 or whatever you are. Lot of games that we have left that we can't figure it out But [I hope] losing does get over really quick."

Despite Thompson's shooting form that has been a concern, the Warriors still have a good chunk of the season to get their wobbly campaign back on track. They're 6-9, but have a shot to even the odds when they take on the New York Knicks next followed by skirmishes against the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

