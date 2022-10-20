Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"

The Memphis Grizzlies got an explosive start to their season after toppling the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller last night. The Knicks fought very hard to keep the Grizzlies at bay and open their season with a statement win, but a 34-point game from Ja Morant meant that the Knicks were leaving Memphis with a loss.

During the game, Steven Adams showed exactly how loyal the Grizzlies are to their star player in Morant. Adams was seen walking across the Grizzlies' bench in a late timeout in the fourth quarter, where he grabbed a towel out of a teammate's hand and tossed it to a sweaty Morant.

Earlier in the game, Adams had another hilarious moment on the court. As he was walking alongside the sideline, Adams was inadvertently reamed in the face by a stray Derrick Rose pass. Adams then jokingly asked the referee to give Rose a technical, clearly having fun while doing so.

Adams is clearly the perfect veteran for this team. While the player Adams took the towel from could feel disrespected, Ja's performance in the game definitely shut any qualms about that.

Are The Memphis Grizzlies Going To Maintain Their Momentum?

The Memphis Grizzlies are going to bring back most of the core from last season into this campaign, which may be a good thing for a young group that's still learning to play with each other. However, it could also be a bad thing, given the improvement many other teams around the West have made. The Grizzlies also lost a rotational player in De'Anthony Melton for an injured Danny Green.

Morant is a young superstar in the league and has led the Grizzlies to the playoffs for the last 2 seasons. If the Grizzlies can build off their play from last season, they should progress enough to be able to stave off the others in the league. However, it'll be a tough challenge and one that Memphis will be ready to face throughout this season.