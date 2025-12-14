Lakers Player Ratings: Luka And LeBron Have Inefficient Games But Still Do Enough In Win Against Suns

It was messy, uncomfortable, and way closer than it ever needed to be – which somehow made it feel like the most Lakers win possible.

Los Angeles let a 20-point cushion disappear, watched the fourth quarter tighten into another familiar knot, and still walked away Sunday night with a 116-114 win over the Phoenix Suns. There were missed shots, shaky possessions, and more than a few moments where the whole thing looked like it might slip. But when it came time to finish, the Lakers didn’t blink.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James both had nights they’ll happily forget from the field, yet the game still ended with LeBron calmly standing at the line, draining free throws and reminding everyone that he still owns these moments. The Lakers won the battle on the glass, created extra chances through sheer effort, and absorbed Phoenix’s late surge without completely unraveling.

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t efficient. But it was the kind of win that shows up when a team leans on experience and toughness instead of style points. Now, on to the player ratings.

Deandre Ayton: A-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 13 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 10-11 FG, 0-0 3-PT FG, 0-2 FT, 30 MIN

Ayton was everywhere early and never really slowed down. Against his old team, he played with a purpose, sealing deep, finishing through contact, and barely missing a shot all night. When the Lakers’ jumpers stopped falling, he became the safety valve, either scoring inside or creating second chances with offensive rebounds. The missed free throws were frustrating, but that was a small price to pay for how steady he was in the paint.

LeBron James: B+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 8-17 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 9-14 FT, 36 MIN

This wasn’t one of those nights where LeBron looked unstoppable, but it was still unmistakably his game when it mattered. He had to work for everything, missed a few looks he normally buries, and clearly felt the minutes. Still, he drove the action, defended hard, and kept putting pressure on the rim. And when Phoenix gave him a chance to decide it late, he stepped to the line and handled it, because that moment still belongs to him.

Luka Doncic: B+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 7-25 FG, 2-14 3-PT FG, 13-14 FT, 38 MIN

The efficiency wasn’t there, and Luka knew it. Shots that usually fall came up short or clanged off the rim, especially from three. But he never stopped pushing the issue. He attacked mismatches, drew fouls, and kept the offense organized when things got choppy. It wasn’t pretty, but even an off night from Doncic still bends the defense and keeps the Lakers afloat.

Jaxson Hayes: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-4 FG, 0-0 3-PT FG, 4-5 FT, 18 MIN

Hayes gave the Lakers exactly what they needed off the bench: energy, athleticism, and easy points. He ran the floor, finished everything around the rim, and made Phoenix pay on second chances. His dunk during the Lakers’ run was one of those moments that lifted the whole building, and the team with it.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2-5 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 15 MIN

Vanderbilt’s impact went way beyond the box score. He flew around defensively, battled for loose balls, and kept possessions alive with effort plays. Nothing flashy, – just the kind of work that matters in a tight game when momentum is swinging back and forth.

Jake LaRavia: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2-9 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

The shot never showed up for LaRavia, but his night was far from empty. He defended multiple spots, protected the rim, and consistently found himself in the middle of the action. His physicality helped the Lakers hold their ground during Phoenix’s runs, even when the offense wasn’t there.

Marcus Smart: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2-7 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 32 MIN

Smart’s jumper wasn’t cooperating, but he still left his mark. He directed traffic, made timely defensive plays, and wasn’t afraid to mix it up inside despite the size disadvantage. When things started to feel shaky, his presence helped steady the group, even if the offense never quite clicked.

Rui Hachimura: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 1-5 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 0-0 FT, 31 MIN

It was a tough night for Hachimura offensively. He stayed active, rebounded well, and competed defensively, but the shots just wouldn’t fall. Given his minutes, the Lakers needed more scoring punch, and it never really came. The effort was fine – the results weren’t.

Gabe Vincent: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 0-0 FT, 19 MIN

Vincent’s role was simple, and he mostly did it. He spaced the floor, hit a needed three, and didn’t hurt the team. There wasn’t much else in the box score, but in a tight rotation and a close game, those steady minutes still mattered.