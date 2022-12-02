The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kanye West's accusation of Chris Paul reportedly having an affair with Kim Kardashian now puts him on a team who have all been linked to the Kardashians at some point.

Over the years, there have been NBA players who have dated the Kardashians. The Phoenix Suns point guard now joins the list after West accused him of "sleeping" with his ex-wife, while also adding that he caught them in the act.

Some of the players linked to the Kardashian family could actually be clubbed into a team and these big names are perfectly capable of winning a title if they take the hardwood.

PG: Chris Paul SG: James Harden SF: Devin Booker PF: Ben Simmons C: Blake Griffin Bench: Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, Tristan Thompson

Note that some of these players have had a history with members of the Kardashian family. James Harden dated Khloe Kardashian in 2015 after meeting at West's birthday party but called it off in 2016. Tristan Thompson dated her in 2016 and the couple had a daughter, True. Their relationship was on and off before they called it quits in 2021.

Booker and Kendall Jenner were reported to be dating according to US Magazine, and the duo made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021 but ended their relationship this June. Also linked to Kendall was Ben Simmons in 2018. Jordan Clarkson had a brief romance in 2016 that fizzled out fairly quickly.

Boston Celtics' Blake Griffin was involved with Kendall as well in September 2017. The pair were seen together at several of his games, but they broke up the following year.

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma was linked to Kendall as well, but Entertainment Tonight quashed rumors that they were not a couple.

Kanye West's Allegation Puts The Spotlight On Chris Paul

After the bombshell allegation that Kanye West tossed on Twitter, all eyes will be on Paul. At the time of writing, he hadn't responded to the tweet on social media, but there has been a steady influx of memes and trolls.

The 37-year-old is currently married to his high school sweetheart, Jada Crawley. The pair have been married since 2011, and share two kids. On the game front, the guard has been sidelined with a heel injury.

West's allegations also thrust Paul's teammate Booker into focus, considering his relationship with Kendall ended earlier this year. Whether the accusation holds water remains to be seen, but for now, it's just ample focus on Paul that will continue to generate the buzz.

