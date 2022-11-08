Skip to main content

The Last Time The Lakers Started The Season 2-8, Robert Sacre Was Airballing Shots For The Team

The Los Angeles Lakers are having one of the worst starts to the season that they have had in recent memory. The Lakers have had strong starts to their season ever since LeBron James joined the team but last season and this season has been an incredibly bumpy ride for the Lakers.

After falling to another loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz last night, the Lakers are sitting with a 2-8 record. The last time they started a season 2-8 was in 2015-16 during the Kobe Bryant retirement season. A fan pointed this out with a video of Robert Sacre air balling a shot against the San Antonio Spurs that year.

Another fan decided to let everyone know that the 2022-23 Lakers might be worse than the team Kobe retired with, claiming that Sacre would be a starter on today's Lakers squad. 

The fact that the Lakers are in the same boat with a 20-year veteran in LeBron James as they were with Kobe in his 20th and final NBA season is a telling sign of the franchise. The only difference is that Kobe wasn't looking to contend for titles still at that age but LeBron still has a lot of winning basketball left in him.

Can The Lakers Salvage Their Season?

With all the negativity around the Lakers, there is no doubting the team has shown positive signs on the court. Russell Westbrook accepting his role and the team at least trying to defend and space the floor is evidence of effort. However, the skillsets of the players are so wildly inconsistent or just poor that the Lakers can't compete with any of the good teams.

If a trade isn't the answer, despite Russ still being floated in talks, they have to hope the current roster can start performing at a high level again. Otherwise, we may have to cue the curtains for the Lakers this season and pray their draft pick isn't bad enough to be in the Victor Wembanyama race because the New Orleans Pelicans have the rights to their pick in 2023.  

