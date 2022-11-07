Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving

Everyone is wondering about what is going to come next for Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets point guard is a player that drew significant interest over the summer. While a few times were linked with a potential move for him, the Los Angeles Lakers were touted as the most serious suitors, the team that most aggressively wanted Kyrie to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. 

His recent controversy has made his situation more untenable than it has ever been before. It is safe to say that Kyrie Irving is simply not at a point where teams are actively looking to acquire his services. Despite this being a contract year, an NBA GM has suggested that Irving might already have played his final game in the league. There were reports earlier in the week, though, that the Lakers were still interested. It seems that this might also have changed now. 

The Lakers Have Concerns About Acquiring Kyrie Irving And Are Not Focused On That Scenario

Considering that the Lakers are missing shooters and scorers and that this has affected their start to the season, one might think that the team's interest in Irving would only have escalated. However, they are now seemingly looking at different trade scenarios. Kyrie comes with a lot of baggage at this point in his career, so it's no surprise that even the Lakers may feel like bringing him in won't be the best idea for the team, as an NBA executive suggested to the Athletic

"When Irving strongly considered opting out of the final season of his deal worth $37 million in late June, there were rumblings that he might be willing to sign a taxpayer midlevel deal with the Lakers ($6.4 million) as a way of getting where he reportedly wanted to go. Yet as we reported in early October and a sentiment that still exists, sources say the Lakers have significant concerns about the prospect of adding Irving at any price and have not been focused on that scenario all season long."

If even the Lakers are reconsidering their pursuit of Kyrie, then the outlook might be very bleak for the former NBA champion. It's hard to believe that his skill won't get him a deal from some team or the other, but at this point, the PR issues have become hard to ignore. The hope is that the situation gets sorted, though, while he may not be everyone's cup of tea, Kyrie can very much still hoop at the highest level. 

