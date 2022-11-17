Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA has plenty of good passers and playmakers who can do a lot not only for themselves but their teammates. Being a facilitator is something that not everybody can do in the league and some players didn't even try, just trying to score points, create their own plays and not make a pass.

We have seen incredible playmakers in NBA history, with players like John Stockton, LeBron James and Magic Johnson stealing the show, but not everybody has had the talent or the desire to do this in today's league.

There are some infamous lists that nobody wants to be part of in the league, including the worst 3-point shooters. There is another one that can earn players a lot of criticism, as it talks about those who don't like and can't make a pass to save their lives.

The Most Selfish NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

While some players are incredibly generous with the basketball, others are the complete opposite. One of the most unflattering lists in the league involves the most 'selfish' players, those who have the fewest assists over the season. We have plenty of them, and some are even big names around the league. Using criteria of a minimum of 30 minutes played per game, these are the 20 most selfish players in the NBA:

1. Dorian Finney-Smith - 0.7 APG

2. Brook Lopez - 1.0 APG

3. Rudy Gobert - 1.0 APG

4. John Collins - 1.0 APG

5. Keegan Murray - 1.1 APG

6. Jarrett Allen - 1.2 APG

7. Kelly Oubre Jr. - 1.4 APG

8. Gary Trent Jr. - 1.4 APG

9. Ivica Zubac - 1.5 APG

10. Saddiq Bey - 1.5 APG

11. Lonnie Walker IV - 1.7 APG

12. PJ Washington - 1.7 APG

13. OG Anunoby - 1.9 APG

14. Max Strus - 1.9 APG

15. Bojan Bogdanovic - 2.1 APG

16. Evan Mobley - 2.2 APG

17. Harrison Barnes - 2.2 APG

18. Al Horford - 2.3 APG

19. Luguentz Dort - 2.3 APG

20. Marcus Morris - 2.3 APG

Some of these players are expected to be fed, not to feed other players, which is normal to see their names here. However, others are supposed to have more assists per game, but their game or the scheme they play in doesn't favor that. There are many reasons why this is happening but there's no doubt these are the most selfish players in the league.

