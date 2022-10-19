Skip to main content

The Warriors Legends Officially Have Four Championship Rings: "Fourth Championship In The Last Eight Seasons. Dynasty!"

Over the last decade or so, the Golden State Warriors have been going through the best period of their franchise. After their championship run last season, the Dubs have won four NBA Championships in the last eight seasons.

This era of the Warriors will be remembered by fans of the franchise for years to come. While many players have contributed to the Warriors dynasty, no players have arguably done more for the team than Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond, and Andre Iguodala.

Curry, Klay, and Green were drafted by the Warriors and slowly developed into star players. On the other hand, Iggy may not be drafted by the Dubs, he has played the role of a veteran for the franchise in all four NBA title runs.

 As a result, when the four players received the fourth ring of their careers during the season opener, it was a memorable moment for the Dub Nation.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala Are The Definition Of Legends For A Franchise

The four players have gone through thick and thin. They have all played a crucial role in the success of the franchise, and now, whenever someone will talk about the Warriors dynasty, they will remember the name of these four legends.

All four players looked incredibly jubilant while receiving their sensational 16-carat 2022 NBA Championship rings. The ring ceremony has now made it official and here's how fans reacted to it:

Robby Gialon: Love the Warriors but they won it literally with the help of injuries and KD, their fourth was just the Celtics are inexperienced.

JD Sison: Make it five this season!

Cole McKnight: Would’ve been a cooler pic of they all held 4 fingers up.

Tsa Acosta: klay and steph most deserving.

Eric Stewart: They’d have 5 if it wasn’t for Draymond.

Effen Scosha: Steph gonna end up with the most rings from his era.

Quintarius Godbee: Can’t wait to see all 4 jerseys retired next to each other.

Band Wagon: Funny is LeBron's face mad before the jump ball acting like his going to spoil the night.

Zach Shamblott: Draymond and Iguadala did nothing.

Prince Melgen: 16 Championship Rings in one Picture.

Most fans congratulated Steph, Klay, Iggy, and Green. There were some who called them out for winning two rings with the help of Kevin Durant. Either way, winning four rings in the last eight seasons is not a small achievement, regardless of how they achieved those championships.

At the end of the day, fans should let the Warriors and everyone who contributed to the franchise to winning these four rings. But can the Dubs win more titles in the future? We will find out soon.

