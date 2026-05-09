Toni Kukoc Names Dennis Rodman The Most Valuable Teammate He Ever Had

Toni Kukoc has played with some of the greatest players in basketball history, including Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Yet when Kukoc recently reflected on the best teammate he ever had, his answer surprised many people. It was Dennis Rodman.

“He’s amazing, truly one of a kind. As a teammate, he’s one of the most desirable you could ever have. His basketball mindset is top-notch — he knew everything about basketball. He gave his all, 100 percent, to the team.”

Kukoc then revealed the exact moment he understood Rodman’s basketball genius.

“I still remember his words, referring to Michael, Scottie, and me: ‘They’ll score 80, 90 points, so if we play defense and rebound, we’ll be in every game.’ And he did just that.”

That simple mindset perfectly explained Rodman’s role during the Chicago Bulls dynasty. While Jordan, Pippen, and Kukoc handled the scoring and playmaking, Rodman completely dominated the dirty work. He defended every position, controlled the glass, frustrated opponents mentally, and gave the Bulls extra possessions almost every night.

What made Rodman even more unique was his size.

“For someone his height, just over 6’7″, to grab 16 or 17 rebounds a game, he’s probably one of the best rebounders of all time.”

Rodman’s rebounding resume still feels unreal decades later. He led the NBA in rebounds for seven straight seasons from 1992 through 1998. During his peak years with the Bulls, he averaged as high as 16.8 rebounds per game despite playing alongside elite scorers who dominated the offense.

Kukoc and Rodman achieved massive success together in Chicago. Between 1995 and 1998, they helped the Bulls win three straight NBA championships while finishing two separate seasons with over 69 wins. The Bulls went 72-10 in 1995-96 and followed it with a 69-13 season the next year, creating one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

Year award and often acted as the secondary playmaker behind Jordan and Pippen. Rodman’s defense and rebounding allowed Kukoc more freedom offensively.

Off the court, though, Rodman remained completely unpredictable. Kukoc once hilariously recalled trying to socialize with Rodman outside basketball.

“I partied only once with him because after that, you need a 10-day recovery period afterward,” Kukoc joked in a previous interview. He also once shared a funny story from Jordan’s Hall of Fame induction when Rodman initially ignored him and later said, “I thought you were a Jewish lawyer.”

Those stories perfectly sum up Rodman. He was chaotic, unpredictable, controversial, and exhausting off the floor. But inside the game, teammates loved him because he completely understood winning basketball.

Rodman never cared about points or statistics outside rebounding. He embraced doing everything others avoided. That mentality became one of the foundations of the Bulls dynasty.