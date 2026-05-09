Anthony Edwards Addresses Chris Finch’s Dust-Up With NBA Official And Victor Wembanyama’s Game 3 Performance

Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama had an elite scoring battle last night in Game 3 of the Timberwolves’ second-round series against the Spurs. But the Spurs eventually came out on top and stole the road game (115-108) to regain their home-court advantage in the series.

With a little over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves’ head coach, Chris Finch, got into a dust-up with Tony Brothers, where he had to be held back from aggressively approaching the crew chief for the NBA officials in Game 3.

Tony Brothers had to be HELD BACK against Chris Finch 👀 pic.twitter.com/GgeC0nNQGV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2026

Anthony Edwards was playing peacemaker in the exchange as he tried to calmly talk to both parties involved in the incident. Following the game, he spoke to the media and addressed the late-game confrontation, trying to de-escalate the tension around the officials as Chris Finch called out Tony Brothers in his press conference.

“We didn’t really care about what was going on. This is just Competition at the highest level. We want to win. Finchy wants to win. Tony Brothers is Tony Brothers. We all love him, so it’s all good,” said Edwards.

The Timberwolves star left it all on the court as he dropped 32 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists as he shot 12-26 from the field (46.2 FG%) and 3-9 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%).

Meanwhile, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year led all scorers with 39 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal while shooting an efficient 13-18 from the field (72.2 FG%) and 3-5 from behind the three-point line (60.0 3P%).

Edwards also spoke about Wembanyama’s performance after Game 3. When asked about the Timberwolves’ offensive strategy to drive the ball into the paint and kick it out to open three-point shooters, he addressed Wembanyama’s role in that approach.

“I mean, they got somebody who’s 7’6″ on the floor, and he takes up a lot of space, so just trying to figure out ways to find an open man around him, because in the paint, he’s just everywhere. So we were just finding ways to find somebody who was open,” Edwards said.

Edwards then also spoke about how the Timberwolves plan to stop Wembanyama in Game 4, considering he had his way on the offensive end of the floor tonight.

“Show him bodies, show him a crowd. I think we bailed him out a couple of times. He shot 12 free throws, as a lot of those bad shot attempts turned into free throws, like if he makes it, he makes it. But we bailed him out and fouled him a couple of times, like he was falling away from the rim, and we just fouled him. I think if we take a couple of those free throws away, it’s a different game,” concluded Edwards.

Victor Wembanyama had his name written all over this Game 3 win for the Spurs. He became one of only four players in NBA history to record a playoff game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks, alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

“It’s good to be along with the big fellows. I had to resort to some of the things that Hakeem taught me in this fourth quarter. Many things, but especially that spin fadeaway over Rudy,” said Wembanyama on making the elite list.

Clearly, this was a statement game for Wembanyama after the Timberwolves ruined his previous highlight performance in Game 1 (first playoff triple-double) by defeating the Spurs.

The Spurs are 22-7 in their history after taking a 2-1 series lead. Will the Timberwolves bounce back in Game 4 to tie things up? Or will Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs repeat their dominance? Let us know what you think in the comments section.