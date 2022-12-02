Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Close To The Boston Celtics' Level

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Miami Heat were an Eastern Conference Finals team in the 2022 playoffs and were within one game of making the NBA Finals. However, they have struggled thus far this season, and are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Despite their struggles, it seems as though some of the team's players believe that the Miami Heat are still an elite team. After their recent matchup against the Boston Celtics, Tyler Herro claimed that the team is actually close to the Boston Celtics' level. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald relayed Herro's words.

Nevertheless, it was a three-point game midway through the fourth quarter, and the Heat — without its leading man — showed this can still be a highly competitive matchup, just as it was during their seven-game playoff series in May. Despite the big difference in the standings, Tyler Herro maintained that the Heat is close to Boston’s level in ability. “I think so,” he said. “I thought we competed our [butts] off” on Wednesday.

Though the Miami Heat definitely have a solid amount of talent, they will have to start winning more games to be considered on the Boston Celtics' level or close to it. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league right now, and they look like they're ready to win a championship.

The Miami Heat Are Trying To Make Moves

The Miami Heat are still a good team despite their record, and perhaps making a trade could help them get their groove back. The team was previously linked to Julius Randle.

Miami is probably the big team that will be looking for a power forward and he would at least be interesting there with Bam (Adebayo) and Jimmy Butler. They’d have to make up for him on the defensive end, but they are good at scheming that way and they’ve been really bad on the offensive end. The Knicks would have to take back (Duncan) Robinson and a couple of their young guys like (Omer) Yurtseven and (Nikola Jovic), something like that. The Knicks would have to trust Obi (Toppin) to take that spot, too. You could make it work but it might not be the best thing for either side, really,” the executive told Heavy Sports.

There is no doubt that Julius Randle would be a good fit for the Miami Heat. He would definitely improve their offense, and a backcourt featuring Randle next to Bam Adebayo would be one of the most dynamic in the league.

It remains to be seen what moves the Miami Heat end up making. They are reportedly trying to move Duncan Robinson, and we'll see what happens in the future as we get closer to the trade deadline.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.