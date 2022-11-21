NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Have Made Duncan Robinson Available In Trade Talks

Credit: Jacob Musselman-USA TODAY Sports

Duncan Robinson is well-known as a high-volume 3PT shooter, but thus far this season, he has struggled in that department. He is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc on 4.5 attempts, the worst mark since his rookie season.

As of right now, Duncan Robinson is a negative for the Miami Heat, and it seems as though the team may be trying to move on from him. A recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the team has made Robinson available in trade talks.

With the emergence of Max Strus and Caleb Martin, Miami has made Duncan Robinson available in trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype. Robinson is shooting a career-low 35.4 percent from the field and has moved to a full-time reserve role for the first time since his rookie season. He’s owed $57.49 million over the next three seasons if you include his player option for the 2025-26 season

It remains to be seen if the team will manage to find some trade suitors for Duncan Robinson. Though he could potentially bounce back and show that he is still an elite shooter on another team, as of right now, his contract is one of the worst in the league.

The Miami Heat Have Been Linked With Julius Randle

Aside from potentially trading Duncan Robinson, the Miami Heat could also make some other moves. An NBA executive suggested that the Miami Heat could end up trading for Knicks power forward Julius Randle to try and improve their roster.

Miami is probably the big team that will be looking for a power forward and he would at least be interesting there with Bam (Adebayo) and Jimmy Butler. They’d have to make up for him on the defensive end, but they are good at scheming that way and they’ve been really bad on the offensive end. The Knicks would have to take back (Duncan) Robinson and a couple of their young guys like (Omer) Yurtseven and (Nikola Jovic), something like that. The Knicks would have to trust Obi (Toppin) to take that spot, too. You could make it work but it might not be the best thing for either side, really,” the executive told Heavy Sports.

Julius Randle may not play at an All-Star level consistently anymore, but he is still a good basketball player that can help a team improve offensively. It is easy to see why the Miami Heat would take a risk on him. Some have suggested that the team is "too old" to make a championship run, and Julius Randle would help them get younger and improve their ceiling.

Hopefully, we see the Miami Heat make a move sooner rather than later. They are clearly a team that is in need of a shakeup, and perhaps some trades could help the team become a true contender for the NBA championship.

