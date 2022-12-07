Video: Kenny Smith Savagely Throws Shaquille O'Neal Into Huge Christmas Tree

Credit: Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports

Things can often get pretty wild on TNT's 'Inside the NBA.' With Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Charles Barkley, the TNT crew has become a fan-favorite in the NBA community.

On Tuesday night, they graciously reminded us why. During L.A.'s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, the guys went viral for a Christmas moment that involved Shaq getting thrown into a Christmas tree.

Check it out:

To see a grown, 300-pound man go flying into a tree like that is a level of comedy I'd never thought I'd see on an NBA half-time show, but that's just kind of where things are at right now.

In the past, the guys (including both Shaq and Barkley) have gotten criticized for goofing around a little too much (and forgetting players' names), but their weekly coverage adds much-needed humor, fun, and honesty to the NBA schedule.

Charles Barkley Postpones Retirement Plans This Summer With Huge New TV Contract

As great as Shaq and Kenny are, the show wouldn't be what it is without Charles Barkley, who may be one of the funniest television personalities in the league. After speculation of his retirement hit an all-time high last season, he was convinced to stick around for another decade with a huge new contract.

Made up of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, the legendary Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal, the program is a firm favorite for almost all NBA fans. So when it was announced that they have all signed new long-term contracts to continue doing what they and everyone else loves, fans were elated. And there was one in particular that stood out.



"I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” said Barkley. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal… and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

At this point, it's entirely possible that Chuck has made more money talking about basketball than actually playing it, which is pretty wild when you think about the fact that he was an 11x All-Star.

Of course, Shaquille O'Neal is also someone who keeps that show running and while he may not be getting $100 million dollars from TNT, his role on the show has given us fans a whole lot of entertainment over the years.

