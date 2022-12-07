Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Goes Viral After Hilariously Mispronouncing Name Of Leading MVP Candidate

After talks of retiring from television, NBA legend Charles Barkley committed to another decade of screen time this summer, inking a 10-year, $200 million deal that should keep his hot takes rolling until the 2030s.

As the star of the show on TNT's 'Inside the NBA,' there's no doubt he's worth every penny of that contract, but there are a few areas for improvement... like his ability to remember players' names.

Ahead of the Lakers game on Tuesday Barkley did it once again, and this time to one of the league's leading MVP candidates this season.

it's always funny when Barkley has a brain fart on live television like that, but it's something we've all gotten used to over the years. Somehow, it only adds to the experience that is 'Inside the NBA.' 

Regarding Jayson Tatum (not Taylor), he probably won't take offense to Barkley's slip because he's too busy dominating.

Jayson Tatum Is Currently Having The Best Season Of His Career

Jayson Tatum had been knocking on the door of superstardom for years before his ascension finally completed this season. After making a run to the Finals with last year's team, it appears everything has come together for Jayson, whose game has few flaws right now.

He's [Tatum] been playing so well that comparisons to the great Kobe Bryant are starting to creep up. In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio this week, former NBA point guard Larry Hughes became the latest one to invoke the name of Bryant when talking about Tatum's game.

"Jayson has had great exposure to the next level of basketball. That's playoff basketball, it's Eastern Conference Finals, it's NBA Finals. So he's been exposed to the cream of the crop. Right now, I think he's chasing a championship. He understands and I think he knows all the stats and personal accolades are gonna come but, he's chasing that ring now. He's a Kobe fan, a Kobe lifer. So we'll really have something to compare him to when he gets that ring."

At 20-5 on the season, the Celtics have been impressive, to say the least, and they're going to be close to impossible to beat 4 out of 7 times in a series.

If this is the year they do end up winning the title, maybe then Barley will finally have Tatum's name engrained in his mind.

