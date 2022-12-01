Skip to main content

Video: LeBron James Crashes Austin Reaves Interview, "Yeah Mother******!

LeBron James crashed Austin Reaves' postgame interview and also had a generous dose of expletives despite the latter pleading that he was mic'd up — but it was all in good humor.

Reaves had a field day with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Speaking to a reporter after the win, the guard was about to reply to a question when he had James jumping on him and mouthing, "Yeah, Mother******". You can watch the clip below:

 "YEAH MOTHERF-" LeBron interrupted Austin Reaves' postgame interview to hype him up

While James and Reaves' camaraderie makes for fun viewing, sports analyst Skip Bayless wasn't one bit impressed as he took to Twitter to take yet another shot at the veteran.

Austin Reaves finally gets a postgame star-of-the-game interview - and LeBron photobombs it, then Westbrook did. Egomaniacs, both. They just can't stand it if the spotlight isn't on them, especially the "King."

Bayless may have had his opinion out, but for now, the Lakers and their fans will take the win.

Russell Westbrook Showers Praise On Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves, who also had a solid game against the San Antonio Spurs, had some good words coming from his teammate Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook shared his thoughts on the guard after the win, saying he knew how to play and what it took to help the side gain any advantage.

Speaking to the reporters, Westbrook shed light on the victory, and later had some praise for Reaves. According to Spectrum SportsNet:

"He understands how to play the game. Even at a young age, he knows how to play the game the right way, and when you do that, good things happen.

Reaves has been a key contributor for the Lakers this season. At the time of writing, he averages 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. 

His last five games have seen him average 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. The Lakers will surely benefit from his two-way play as they look to make amends and progress towards better results over the course of the season.

