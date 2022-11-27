Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James returned to action against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, beating the Spurs for the second night in a row, with the Lakers continuing their good form in the 2022-23 NBA season.

After missing several games due to injuries, the King came back to the court and had an incredible game in the Lakers' 143-138 win against the Spurs. The match was filled with controversy after Zach Collins hit Russell Westbrook in the face with his elbow, sparking a big reaction from Russ and his teammates.

Regardless of that unfortunate situation, the Lakers came out victorious and LeBron James earned a lot of praise for his displays. The 4x NBA champion was heavily criticized for his level earlier this season, but now it seems like he's getting back to his best level.

Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs

Nevertheless, that wasn't enough for some of his teammates, and one trolled him for not reaching a specific mark in this game. Austin Reaves was asked about LeBron's performance, where he scored 39 points on the Spurs, but the young guard was clearly unimpressed by that.

"He couldn't get 40. Unfortunate."

He then laughed and praised his old teammate.

"Obviously Bron did what Bron does."

Reaves has been fearless and very daring with his comments, even trolling LeBron's tequila before, saying it smelled terrible in front of Anthony Davis, who happens to be an investor in Lobos 1707.

It's good that Reaves is showing a huge personality at a young age. The Los Angeles Lakers need their young players to step up and show that they can rise to the challenge whenever needed. The Lakers are showing a different face after a terrible start to the season.

The Purple and Gold still have hopes to compete for something this season, but many people still think they are a trade away to be serious championship contenders. Time will tell how this situation unfolds, but right now, they're looking very nice.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.