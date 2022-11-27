Skip to main content

Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs

Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs

LeBron James returned to action against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, beating the Spurs for the second night in a row, with the Lakers continuing their good form in the 2022-23 NBA season. 

After missing several games due to injuries, the King came back to the court and had an incredible game in the Lakers' 143-138 win against the Spurs. The match was filled with controversy after Zach Collins hit Russell Westbrook in the face with his elbow, sparking a big reaction from Russ and his teammates. 

Regardless of that unfortunate situation, the Lakers came out victorious and LeBron James earned a lot of praise for his displays. The 4x NBA champion was heavily criticized for his level earlier this season, but now it seems like he's getting back to his best level. 

Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs

Nevertheless, that wasn't enough for some of his teammates, and one trolled him for not reaching a specific mark in this game. Austin Reaves was asked about LeBron's performance, where he scored 39 points on the Spurs, but the young guard was clearly unimpressed by that. 

"He couldn't get 40. Unfortunate."

He then laughed and praised his old teammate. 

"Obviously Bron did what Bron does."

Reaves has been fearless and very daring with his comments, even trolling LeBron's tequila before, saying it smelled terrible in front of Anthony Davis, who happens to be an investor in Lobos 1707. 

It's good that Reaves is showing a huge personality at a young age. The Los Angeles Lakers need their young players to step up and show that they can rise to the challenge whenever needed. The Lakers are showing a different face after a terrible start to the season. 

The Purple and Gold still have hopes to compete for something this season, but many people still think they are a trade away to be serious championship contenders. Time will tell how this situation unfolds, but right now, they're looking very nice. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs
NBA Media

Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs

By Orlando Silva
Zach Collins Opens Up On Hitting Russell Westbrook With His Elbow In The Face
NBA Media

Zach Collins Opens Up On Hitting Russell Westbrook With His Elbow In The Face

By Divij Kulkarni
Anfernee Simons Says He's Modeled His Game After Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Anfernee Simons Says He's Modeled His Game After Damian Lillard

By Divij Kulkarni
Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Hilarious 3-On-3 Challenge To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Hilarious 3-On-3 Challenge To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson And Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Myers Kobe
NBA Media

Bob Myers Aggressively Called Out Players That Claim To Have Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash
NBA Media

Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name A Surprising Piece That Could Improve Brooklyn Nets' Game
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name A Surprising Piece That Could Improve Brooklyn Nets' Game

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
NBA Media

LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An MVP Candidate
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An MVP Candidate

By Aaron Abhishek
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
NBA

The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT

By Eddie Bitar
Video: Steven Adams’ Wholesome Request Before Giving A Young Fan An Autograph
NBA Media

Video: Steven Adams’ Wholesome Request Before Giving A Young Fan An Autograph

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook Reveals His First Reaction After Being Elbowed In The Face
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Reveals His First Reaction After Being Elbowed In The Face

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago
NBA Media

LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago

By Aaron Abhishek
Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors
NBA Media

Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

By Aaron Abhishek