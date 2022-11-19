Skip to main content

Austin Reaves Reveals Hilarious Conversation With The Lakers Bench After He Got Thrown Into The Front Row

Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves is a straight shooter, so much so that he had the reporters in splits during the postgame press conference.

Following their 129-121 win against the Detroit Pistons, Reaves, who started in place of LeBron James, sat next to Anthony Davis as the duo took the stage to answer questions.

One of them was about an incident that saw him crash into courtside fans, and they spilled their drinks all over him. When asked about it, he dished out details on the hilarious conversation he had with the Lakers bench.

Austin Reaves on what the Lakers bench said to him after he got thrown into the front row and drinks got spilled: 

Austin: I asked Bron if that was his Lobos over there. It smelled horrible. 

AD: I'm an investor, bro. 

AR: That don't mean it don't taste good.

AD: That a boy.

While it was Davis's 38-point game that sealed the deal for the Lakers, Reaves chipped in with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists that also included consecutive buckets with eight minutes remaining in the final quarter.

Austin Reaves Is Proving To Be One Of The Lakers' Versatile Players

While the numbers don't necessarily do justice to what Austin Reaves brings to the table, it's his versatility that has made him a vital cog in the unit that's now looking to get better after a woeful 0-5 start to the season.

Reaves has shown flashes of being a reliable point guard, and the undrafted second-year player has managed ball-handling duties fairly well. He has an array of moves that he displays while knocking down some tough shots, and his chemistry with Davis and Russell Westbrook comes as good news in a rather oddly-constructed roster that's earned the wrath of experts and former players.

The Arkansas lad averages 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in the 14 games he's played so far. In his two years as a Laker, the 24-year-old has averaged 7.6 points and 3.2 rebounds.

With a long season ahead, the Lakers will see players dealing with injuries and other issues, but will hope Reaves will continue in the same vein. They take on the San Antonio Spurs next.

