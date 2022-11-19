Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson Passing JJ Reddick On The All-Time 3s List: "Don't Count Him Out Yet."

Klay Thompson unlocked a milestone when he passed JJ Reddick for 16th on the All-Time List of made-threes.

The guard, who has been in a bit of a shooting slump, looked his usual splash self as he poured 20 points in the Golden State Warriors' 111-101 win over the New York Knicks. He made 4 of his 10 attempted 3s and, in that process, surpassed Reddick. 

Thompson's 1,954 3PM also sees him surpass big names in Paul George, Kobe Bryant, Chauncey Billups, and Kevin Durant. His achievement had Warriors fans lavish praise on Twitter.

Thompson ended his evening with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in addition to his 20-point game. Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins had 24 and 20 points, respectively.

Steve Kerr Praises Klay Thompson For His Efficient Night

After the loss to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week, Thompson's struggles were widely discussed as one of the factors behind the Warriors' inconsistent run, and head coach Steve Kerr had some words of wisdom for his guard and massive support coming in from Curry.

The message seems to have been received as his efficiency improved. Speaking to the reporters postgame, Kerr was happy for the 32-year-old. Per Yahoo! Sports:

"Much more patient early and it paid off for him," Kerr said. "Paid off for our team, too. It seemed like every time Klay made an extra pass the ball started to move and then we got a wide-open shot. We ended up with 32 assists. So it started with Klay taking a more patient approach.

"I thought he was great and then the game rewarded him. He made some big shots down the stretch and I just thought the quality of his attempts were much better tonight."

In the 31 minutes that he took the hardwood, Thompson was 8-for-16 from the field and 4-for-10 from beyond the arc. This was his second game of scoring 20 or more points this season.

The Warriors and Thompson will look to build on the momentum they gained with the win over New York. Their next couple of games are on the road as they face the Houston Rockets next, followed by a clash against the impressive New Orleans Pelicans.

