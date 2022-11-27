Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Reveals His First Reaction After Being Elbowed In The Face

Russell Westbrook is the talk of the town in the NBA right now, and not precisely for his good performances on the court. The point guard has been thriving off the bench this season, but in the most recent game, Westbrook was hit by an elbow that hurt him really bad. 

Zach Collins hit Russell Westbrook in the face with his elbow, which earned him an ejection from the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game, while Russ got a technical for his reaction. Many fans defended the point guard, saying he didn't deserve to get a tech, but referees thought otherwise. 

Moreover, a lot of people had something to say about this, including LeBron James, who voiced his concerns about Westbrook's health and even admitted that he wanted to get some sort of retaliation on Collins. 

The former NBA MVP talked about the play, the aftermath and how he reacted to it. Talking to reporters post-game, Westbrook admitted that he was confused about why he got a technical foul when he wasn't the one doing the harm. Russ wondered if it had something to do with his reaction. 

“I was confused on that one myself,” Westbrook said. “I wasn’t sure why I got one, but I’ll check with the league and talk to them about it and we’re figure out why that was. Maybe it was because I probably hopped up or something. I’m not sure.”

This was an unfortunate situation for everybody, but Russ got the biggest harm there. The player seems to be fine now, but the memory and the pain will stick around for a little bit. 

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing at a great level right now, winning five of their last six games, showing that they are ready to turn things around and show people that their early struggles are part of the past and they will be fighting for the top spots in the Western Conference. Without LeBron James, they were fine, and then without Anthony Davis, they kept a good level. This team can make some noise this season if they keep up the pace. 

