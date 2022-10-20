Vince Carter Compares The Current Warriors Drama To Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant's Situation: "It Reminds Me Of A Laker Team Where Kobe And Shaq Weren't Vibing In Their Talk. They Didn't Hang Out On The Court."

The Los Angeles Lakers team that featured Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal went on to win three NBA Championships in three consecutive seasons. But if it weren't for the feud between Kobe and Shaq, the Lakers could have arguably won a couple of more rings.

Even when the two players were winning rings or making it to the NBA Finals, there was something obviously wrong between them. But the duo didn't let it have an impact on their performance on the court for as long as possible. Many believe that the current team of the Golden State Warriors is going through something similar.

A few weeks ago, the news broke about Draymond Green and Jordan Poole being in a fight where Green punched Poole in the face. Many expected that it could destroy the Warriors' chemistry.

Former NBA Player Vince Carter Gives His Take On The Green-Poole Drama

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole featured in the Golden State Warriors' Tuesday night victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although Green was berated by fans for sharing a joke with LeBron James during the game, the Dubs' still played well overall and look all set to defend their title.

Former NBA star Vince Carter spoke about Green and Poole's fight in a recent interview and compared it to the time when Shaq and Kobe had an ongoing beef.

"It showed there's no hangover first and foremost. They came out about their business. Everybody has an opinion on how to handle this situation, particularly Jordan Poole, how he should handle it. He came out about his business. They've been together long enough to where they know to put it aside. There could be drama, maybe they don't talk to each other, fine. You still do your job within the lines. It reminds me of a Laker team where Kobe and Shaq weren't vibing in their talk. They didn't hang out on the court. They would have back and forth but guess what? You could not stop them when they got on the court in the life. They did what they had to do for each other. And I look at this team the same way."

As Carter mentioned, the Warriors played like a well-oiled machine against the Lakers. There were no signs of any flawed chemistry between them during the entire game. This just goes to prove that no matter what's going on behind the closed door, the Dubs will do everything in their power to play an elite level of basketball.