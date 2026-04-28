Vlade Divac Gets Honest On Being Traded For Kobe Bryant: “I’ll Trade The Entire Team For Kobe”

Vlade Divac reflects on trade for Kobe Bryant with changed perspective.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Vlade Divac Gets Honest On Being Traded For Kobe Bryant: "I'll Trade The Entire Team For Kobe"
Credit: Fadeaway World

Vlade Divac recently reflected on one of the most consequential trades in NBA history, offering a candid perspective on the moment he was dealt by the Los Angeles Lakers for a teenage prospect named Kobe Bryant. Speaking on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, Divac admitted that the trade initially hit him hard, both emotionally and professionally, before time reshaped his understanding of what it meant.

“I was in Europe, and my agent called me and told me I was traded. I felt like somebody was behind me with a baseball bat and hit me so hard here, I couldn’t move. I wasn’t happy, obviously. I love LA. I love the Los Angeles Lakers organization. It was really a family to me.”

“But time goes by, and I would trade myself for Kobe Bryant. I’d trade the entire team for Kobe. It was a funny ride. My last year, before retirement, I came back and played with Kobe. We’re all going to remember Kobe. He’s unbelievable. From the player’s standpoint, the character, the friend, it’s sad what happened to him.”

The trade, completed in 1996, sent Divac to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the draft rights to Bryant, who had been selected 13th overall. It was a gamble by the Lakers, betting on potential over proven production.

With the benefit of hindsight, Divac’s perspective has shifted completely. He acknowledged that he would ‘trade the entire team for Kobe,’ recognizing Bryant’s impact on the game and the legacy he built. The statement reflects not only respect for Bryant’s career but also an understanding of how transformative that decision became for the franchise.

Divac went on to have a strong career after leaving Los Angeles. He spent two seasons with the Hornets before returning to Europe briefly during the 1998-99 lockout. He then joined the Sacramento Kings, where he became a central figure in one of the most competitive teams of the early 2000s.

Alongside players like Chris Webber and Peja Stojakovic, Divac helped Sacramento reach the Western Conference Finals in 2002, pushing the Lakers to seven games in a series still widely discussed today. He later returned to the Lakers for his final NBA season in 2004-05, closing his career alongside Bryant.

Over 16 NBA seasons, Divac averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Known for his passing, positioning, and basketball IQ, he was one of the first European big men to establish a long presence in the league. His influence extended beyond statistics, helping open the door for international players in the NBA.

Bryant’s career, meanwhile, validated every bit of the Lakers’ decision. Over 20 seasons, all with Los Angeles, he became one of the most decorated players in league history. He won five NBA championships, earned 18 All-Star selections, and was named Finals MVP twice.

Bryant also secured the 2008 regular season MVP award and finished his career as one of the NBA’s all-time leading scorers. He averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, combining elite scoring with relentless competitiveness.

Looking back, Divac’s comments capture the full arc of that experience. What began as shock and disappointment turned into admiration and acceptance, shaped by what Bryant achieved over two decades.  His reflection also highlights the human side of transactions that are often reduced to numbers and outcomes, showing how perspective changes when careers unfold and legacies are established.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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