Nick Wright Slams Nikola Jokic: “He’s a Sore Loser”

Nick Wright has offered a sharp critique of Nikola Jokic, calling him a ‘sore loser’ during a recent segment on First Things First, as scrutiny builds around the Denver star’s behavior and performance in a turbulent playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Listen, and I’m not going to kill him for this. He’s a sore loser. If games start to get away from Nikola Jokic, he does a lot of the flopping stuff that I kill other guys for, and that I do not like. When series get away from Joker, he can lose his head a little bit.”

“We saw him, before he was a champion, just clock Cameron Payne in a series. They were down 3-0, and he got thrown out of that game to end it. This was in the playoffs. Just bam, down 3-0. I’m mad.”

“In this one, what he did with Jaden is not nearly as bad, because he couldn’t have hurt him, but he did bum rush a player. To your point, they’re lucky no one got suspended, and I’m glad they didn’t. When things spill into the crowd, the league is very protective of that.”

“Every great player ever has had a bad playoff series, or two or three or four, at least one. A bad playoff series is not all created equal. A round one dismantling, when you’re the favorite against a team whose best player was injured but playing and now is out, is different.”

“These are things that have been said by respected media members about Jokic. He might be the greatest offensive player ever. He is the best offensive player since Michael Jordan. He is definitely a top 10 all-time player, on the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird tier. Stan Van Gundy said he might be the best player ever. The best player ever.”

Wright’s comments focused on a pattern he believes shows up when games or series begin to slip away from Jokic. He pointed to visible frustration, flopping, and emotional reactions that he says mirror tendencies often criticized in other players.

The latest flashpoint came in Game 4, when Jokic confronted Jaden McDaniels after a late bucket that broke an unwritten sportsmanship rule. With the outcome already decided, McDaniels chose to score instead of running out the clock, prompting Jokic to charge toward him and spark a scuffle involving multiple players.

While the incident did not result in further discipline beyond ejections, Wright emphasized that the situation could have escalated more seriously, especially with league rules regarding player interactions near the crowd.

Wright also referenced a previous playoff incident from 2021, when Jokic, then the reigning MVP, was ejected after striking Cameron Payne during a sweep at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. That moment, according to Wright, reflected a similar loss of control in a high-pressure situation, reinforcing his broader point about Jokic’s reactions when facing elimination or frustration.

From a performance standpoint, Jokic’s current series has not met his usual standards. Through five games, he is averaging 25.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.4 assists, numbers that remain strong on the surface but are paired with inefficient shooting splits of 42.2% from the field and 19.4% from three-point range. Minnesota’s defensive approach has forced him into tougher looks and disrupted Denver’s offensive rhythm, limiting his usual dominance.

The context of the series has only intensified criticism. The Denver Nuggets entered as favorites but now trail 3-2. They won Game 1 convincingly, only to lose control of the series after blowing a 19-point lead in Game 2.

Game 4 presented a big chance, especially after Minnesota lost both Anthony Edwards to a knee injury and Donte DiVincenzo to a torn Achilles tendon early in the game. Despite those setbacks for the Timberwolves, Denver failed to capitalize, raising further questions about execution and leadership under pressure.

Despite the criticism, Jokic’s overall reputation remains intact. He is widely regarded as one of the most complete offensive players in NBA history, with some analysts placing him in the same tier as legends like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Wright himself acknowledged that level of greatness, even while questioning aspects of Jokic’s competitive temperament.

As the series heads deeper into elimination territory for Denver, the focus will shift to how Jokic responds. The narrative is no longer limited to production but extends to composure, leadership, and the ability to steady a team facing adversity.