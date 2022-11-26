Warriors GM Bob Myers Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Called Him To Ask Why He Isn't In The NBA: "People Are Afraid..."

DeMarcus Cousins was one of the best centers in the game in his prime, being well-known for dominating in the paint, but also having the ability to score from the perimeter.

As of right now, DeMarcus Cousins is close to finding a team overseas and could potentially join Taiwan's T1 basketball league. However, there's no doubt that the big man would likely still love to play on an NBA team.

Recently, Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers revealed that DeMarcus Cousins gave him a call and asked about why he isn't currently on an NBA roster right now. Bob Myers revealed that teams are afraid of how he's "going to act." DeMarcus Cousins notably spent the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors. (13:23)

“DeMarcus called me a month ago and he said, ‘Why am I not in the NBA? And I said, ‘You want that answer? … Because people are afraid of how you’re going to act.’ And he’s like ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Well whatever the reason is, it’s here now.’ “And I like DeMarcus. You guys may know him. He’s just, I can’t blame him for him because of all he’s been through.”

Last season, DeMarcus Cousins averaged 9.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 1.5 APG, and it is clear that he was still a very capable backup center. Hopefully, he is able to find his way back to the NBA in the future, and it is unfortunate that teams are unwilling to sign him at this moment.

DeMarcus Cousins Has Previously Spoken Out About Misconceptions Regarding Him

There is no doubt that there have been some misconceptions about DeMarcus Cousins that have circulated around the league. Previously, DeMarcus Cousins spoke against the way he is recognized in the NBA.

“I think the misperception of me is that I’m this angry monster that just goes around bullying people, beating people up, uncoachable, and a cancer in the locker room,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “I think it’s all false. I played for coach [John] Calipari, a legendary coach. I was more than coachable. Steve Kerr would attest to that and coach Malone. Obviously, you can always go back to my time in Sacramento. I was a young kid. I was still figuring this business out. I was ignorant to a lot of things. I handled a lot of things the incorrect way, but I’ve also learned from those mistakes. “And some things that happened were just out of my control. The stars just didn’t align and things just didn’t work out the way we had planned. But that was seven or eight years ago. I’m a grown man with a family that I work to provide for and that’s my goal every day when I wake up is: How can I provide for my family? So, to hold my time in Sac over my head, I think that’s unfair. I believe we all should have a chance to grow and change and actually have that change be embraced. I just want a fair shot.”

It is clear that the misconceptions about DeMarcus Cousins have definitely hurt his job prospects within the NBA. Hopefully, he is able to find a team and have a good year this year, whether it is within the NBA or otherwise.

There are a number of teams in the NBA that could potentially have a use for DeMarcus Cousins' skill set. We'll see if any of them reach out to him or whether the center will be forced to sign elsewhere to play professional basketball.

