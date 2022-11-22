Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly Dated Quentin Tarantino's Mother Connie Zastoupil

Credit: Fadeaway World

The world has changed a lot since the turn of the century, and the advent of technology and social media has had an immense impact on that. Players today are under more scrutiny than ever before and their personal lives have become the topic of constant discussion, as evidenced by Devin Booker's recent breakup with Kendall Jenner.

Back in the 60s and the 70s, when the NBA wasn't so big, players had a lot more opportunities to do whatever they wanted. In some ways, this wasn't ideal as the league did have some image issues at the time. Drugs were rampant, but when it came to the private lives of NBA stars, they had it much easier than their modern counterparts do.

Wilt Chamberlain's famous claim that he slept with 20,000 women is one of the most legendary stories of the time. When Wilt became a Laker and moved to Los Angeles, the opportunities to be involved with various women were endless. LA is a glamorous town, and it was invariable that he would be seeing women in the fashion industry and the film industry. And there is one surprising story about this.

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the last few decades. Hits like Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood have made him a household name. While not too much is known about his mother, Connie Zastoupil, Tarantino revealed in an interview with Kimmel that she dated Wilt Chamberlain for a while.

(starts at 6:53 minutes)

"Once she divorced my stepdad, who was like a musician, so that's already like a hip job. Once she divorced my dad, she had a penchant for athletes in the 70s. She had a penchant for Lakers specifically. Some football players, but mainly basketball players."

When Kimmel asked Tarantino to mention some names of basketball players, and whether there were any that the audience might know, Tarantino had this to say.

"Yeah, a couple. They were the happening dudes, they weren't hanging out with me. Happy Hairston didn't take me to the movies... But also neither did Wilt Chamberlain. She's not just a notch on his lipstick case, she dated him for a couple of years. She never pretended like they were ever exclusive, so I doubt they were exclusive. But for a couple of years, she was like his No. 1 lady."

It's crazy to think that Chamberlain was dating the mother of one of the most revolutionary filmmakers in modern times. But considering his proclivities, it was bound to be the case with one of the many women he was with. This goes down as another bizarre fact that shows how small the world is sometimes.

