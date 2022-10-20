Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson made his long-awaited return to the NBA court after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a foot injury that aggravated throughout the campaign. Now, the young player is ready to help his squad compete once again, and the first game of the season was a statement to the rest of the league.

The New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, spoiling Ben Simmons' return. The Australian player had the not-so-easy task to stop Williamson and fouled out after 23 minutes of the game and only 4 points.

Zion had a great game, finishing the night with 25 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in the Pelicans' blowout win. This was a great sign of what's coming to the rest of the league, as the forward didn't lose a step and is ready to dominate the competition.

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back

While everybody was in awe of Zion's performance, he failed to amaze somebody who heavily criticizes him even in his best games. After demolishing the Nets alongside Brandon Ingram, Zion talked about his performance, revealing that his mother wasn't that impressed with the game he had.

"It was a decent starter performance," Williamson said after the match. "I already spoke to my mom in the hallway. Hardest critic I got. It's a lot of room for improvement. I am still learning my teammates. Now we get real in-game reps. I'm just excited to grow."

It's good to see that the person who was with him before he made it to the league and, throughout his injuries, is ready to push and take him to the next level. Williamson and the Pelicans are expected to do big things this season after reaching the playoffs last campaign.

They have everything to be successful, and if the former No. 1 overall pick stays healthy, the Pels will be in a good position to compete against the stronger teams in the West.