Skip to main content

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

Zion Williamson made his long-awaited return to the NBA court after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a foot injury that aggravated throughout the campaign. Now, the young player is ready to help his squad compete once again, and the first game of the season was a statement to the rest of the league. 

The New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, spoiling Ben Simmons' return. The Australian player had the not-so-easy task to stop Williamson and fouled out after 23 minutes of the game and only 4 points. 

Zion had a great game, finishing the night with 25 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in the Pelicans' blowout win. This was a great sign of what's coming to the rest of the league, as the forward didn't lose a step and is ready to dominate the competition. 

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back

While everybody was in awe of Zion's performance, he failed to amaze somebody who heavily criticizes him even in his best games. After demolishing the Nets alongside Brandon Ingram, Zion talked about his performance, revealing that his mother wasn't that impressed with the game he had. 

"It was a decent starter performance," Williamson said after the match. "I already spoke to my mom in the hallway. Hardest critic I got. It's a lot of room for improvement. I am still learning my teammates. Now we get real in-game reps. I'm just excited to grow."

It's good to see that the person who was with him before he made it to the league and, throughout his injuries, is ready to push and take him to the next level. Williamson and the Pelicans are expected to do big things this season after reaching the playoffs last campaign. 

They have everything to be successful, and if the former No. 1 overall pick stays healthy, the Pels will be in a good position to compete against the stronger teams in the West. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says The Los Angeles Lakers' Ceiling Is The Play-In Tournament: "The Lakers Are The 10th Best Roster No Matter How Good Anthony Davis Is."

By Orlando Silva
Paul George Gives Massive Praise To Toronto Raptors After 3-Week Rico Hines Open Run: "I'd Be Disappointed If Y'all Ain't Come Out Hot To Start The Season"
NBA Media

Paul George Has Partnered With BetterHelp To Give Out $3 Million Worth Of Free Mental Health Services: "I Was One Of Those People Who Thought I Was Invincible."

By Lee Tran
Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey Believes Joel Embiid Is 'The Most Skilled Big Man' He's Ever Seen
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Says He Will Only Be Satisfied If The 76ers Win A Championship: "If You Don't Win It All, It Doesn't Matter Why You Lost."

By Lee Tran
Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level: "Dad, Now He's Trash"
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Son Once Roasted Ben Simmons For His Bad Level: "Dad, Now He's Trash"

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season
NBA Media

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Says Ben Simmons Doesn't Have A Killer Mentality: "He Is Nothing But A Family Dog, A Good Golden Retriever!”

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Set Up A Team Dinner For The Entire Nets Roster To Bond With His Teammates After Rocky Offseason

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Speaks Out On Facing His Old Team For the First Time: "It's Definitely Gonna Be Weird."

By Nico Martinez
Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Luka Doncic Will Be The MVP This Season: "He's An International Figure..."

By Nico Martinez
Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"

By Orlando Silva
USATSI_19262271
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In Just 23 Minutes With Only 4 Points: "This is The Real Disaster. We Waited For 1 Year To See This?"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Breaks His Silence On 4 Point Nets Debut: "I Think I Was Just Too Excited."

By Nico Martinez
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
NBA Media

Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya