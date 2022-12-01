3 Players The Miami Heat Could Trade This Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Miami Heat finished as the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. From there, the team went on until the Eastern Conference Finals but lost in a nail-biting series against the Boston Celtics. Keeping the Heat's performance last season in mind, many expected the team to carry that sensational form to the 2022-23 NBA season as well.

Unfortunately, the Miami Heat are currently struggling to win games. Following the team's most recent defeat against the Boston Celtics, they have now dropped to a 10-12 record. Many have criticized the team for simply being too old to compete for an NBA title this season.

On the other hand, others have put the blame on individual players. So much so that the latest report suggests that the Heat are simply frustrated with the inconsistency of Bam Adebayo.

Either way, it is probably time for the Miami Heat to think about making some trades while it's still possible to save the season. But which players should the Heat trade? Well, here are 3 players that the franchise could trade this season.

Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson was one of the best-hidden gems found by the Miami Heat. He impressed the team with his prowess from deep. As a result, Robinson landed a 5-year $90 contract extension from the organization. However, this season Robinson doesn't seem like himself when he's shooting the ball.

He is currently shooting just 36.0% from the field and 31.5% from the 3-point line. The 28-year-old is making $16,902,000 for the 2022-23 NBA season, but his contributions are not justifying that number. It's no surprise that recent rumors suggest that the Heat has made Robinson available for trade talks.

Kyle Lowry

Having a veteran presence on the team to win an NBA Championship is extremely important. But the 36-year-old Kyle Lowry is making $28,333,334 this season, and he is no longer the player that he once was. The Heat may explore moving Lowry to the bench, but it could fracture the relationship between the two.

Otherwise, if Lowry cannot improve his current averages of 14.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 6.1 APG, the only option left for the team is to trade him sooner rather than later. They could trade him for a shooter because Lowry is currently shooting an underwhelming 39.1% from the field and a passable 35.1% from the 3-point line.

Max Strus

The 26-year-old Max Strus is playing more minutes than ever in his young NBA career. Out of the three players that we have mentioned in this article, Strus is arguably having the best season. For a player who is making just $1,815,677 this season, he is contributing a lot to the team.

However, Strus is all set to become an unrestricted free agent next season. If the Heat have no plans to re-sign him, then trading him for valuable assets can help the team in its quest to win an NBA title. Strus is currently averaging 15.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 1.8 APG while shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.4% from deep.

During the offseason, there were many rumors that suggested that the Heat could put together a trade package around Kyle Lowry and Max Strus, along with others, to trade for a third star. They were linked to Kyrie Irving, but the deal never became a reality.

At the end of the day, the Heat are in desperate need of making some moves. Considering that Jimmy Butler is not getting any younger, their championship window is closing fast.

