Minnesota Timberwolves Almost Traded For LaMelo Ball To Create Star Duo With Anthony Edwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t the only name the Minnesota Timberwolves were pursuing this season. As it turns out, he was just one of several stars that the franchise tried, and failed, to secure before today’s deadline.

According to Chris Haynes, the Timberwolves “checked in” with the Hornets on a potential trade for All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball. While the talks never progressed very far, it indicates that Minnesota is still very much in the business of recruiting top-end talent to the roster. With Ball and Edwards together, they could have formed a powerful backcourt duo to rival the likes of the Thunder, Lakers, and Knicks.

We don’t know what the Wolves offered for Ball, but the price surely wasn’t low. With the young guard on the books for over $37 million annually, even making the money work would require players like Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, and that’s not to mention the multiple first-round picks, which would have to be attached. However highly the Wolves value LaMelo, it wasn’t enough to justify gutting their roster and changing their entire identity mid-way through the season.

Still, at fifth in the West (32-20), Minnesota is right in the thick of the NBA playoffs race, and the addition of a star like LaMelo would have been enough to make them a top-three team in the West. In 41 games this season, Ball is averaging 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 11 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.6% shooting and 36.3% shooting from three. While there have been reports of frustration in the locker room, the Hornets were clearly not ready to give up their star point guard, and their current stretch validates that position.

As winners of seven straight games, the Hornets have hit a stride and are now sitting 11th in the East (23-28). They can make a run for the playoffs if they hold this trajectory, and that’s massive progress for a team that’s historically been one of the worst in the NBA. LaMelo has been a huge part of that success, along with players like Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller.

LaMelo, while somewhat controversial, would have made a great fit in Minnesota. Without Mike Conley, they lack a reliable option at point guard, and Ball would have filled that hole for them better than anyone else. With the deadline over now, Minnesota has no choice but to see it through with their current group, but we should expect them to revisit a LaMelo deal in the summer, when they’ll have more flexibility to make a move.