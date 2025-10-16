Bold Cavaliers Trade Proposal To Upgrade Perimeter Defense

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be heading into the 2025-26 season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. After an impressive performance last season, resulting in securing the top spot in the East, the Cavaliers are primed to run it back this year.

While the outlook for the season is positive, especially with the offseason development of Evan Mobley into a franchise player and Donovan Mitchell‘s sustained brilliance, Cleveland’s roster took a hit last month.

Key rotation player Max Strus sustained a foot injury. After successfully undergoing surgery, he is expected to be out of action for at least a few months.

The Cavs’ wing rotation is noteworthy, with versatile players like Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter in the starting lineup. But upgrading their wing depth, particularly their defense, could only benefit the team as they prepare for a title push.

Keeping this approach in mind, we explore a trade idea that would help the Cavaliers strengthen their perimeter defense and potentially balance out their roster. Here’s the trade proposal:

Proposed Trade Details

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Matisse Thybulle, Duop Reath

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Max Strus, 2027 second-round pick (via DEN)

Why Do The Blazers Do This Deal?

The Portland Trail Blazers have been a team in rebuild for the past few years. But since the acquisition of Jrue Holiday, along with the signing of Damian Lillard this summer, the Blazers appear to be on course to become a far more competitive team in the Western Conference.

With a solid blend of veteran experience and young talent, Portland could look to increase its roster strength to make some noise this season. On that note, the arrival of Max Strus in this trade idea could align with their plans.

Strus has positioned himself as a solid veteran with sharpshooting upside. Having carved out a role for himself in the league as a reliable two-way threat, Strus could be a solid contributor in the Blazers’ rotation, potentially even securing a spot in the starting lineup.

Last season, Strus appeared in 50 games for the Cavaliers, with 37 games as a starter. In this period, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc.

While his output may not seem impressive, Strus is a high-value pick-up. As a contributor in every sense, the Blazers could benefit from adding him to their rotation once he recovers from injury.

This trade also brings a valuable second-round pick over from the Cavaliers. Given that the Blazers are still loading up on young talent, this could be a solid addition to their draft reserves.

Although this trade won’t transform them into a playoff team, primarily due to how deep the West is this year, it puts them on the path to potentially becoming a consistent playoff team again.

What Do The Cavaliers Gain From This Trade?

Parting with Strus could be a difficult task for the Cavaliers, but considering what they receive in return, they may view this trade favorably. With the acquisition of Matisse Thybulle and Duop Reath, Cleveland would be adding some solid reinforcements to their frontcourt depth.

In this trade scenario, Thybulle would effectively be replacing Strus. Although this would result in a minor drop-off in offensive production, the defensive boost is far more significant.

Thybulle is considered an elite on-ball defender. Although his technique is unorthodox, it has yielded positive results in the past, featuring two All-Defensive (second team) selections in 2021 and 2022.

While impressive, Thybulle is far removed from those days. Given the impact of inconsistent roles and injuries in recent seasons, the forward hasn’t been as productive as he used to be. Last season, however, he showed flashes of his former self.

With an average of 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game on 47.7% shooting from the field and 43.8% shooting from deep, the forward showcased that he could still be a significant contributor.

Given that he only appeared for the last 15 games of the season, there is some expectation that he could build upon that rhythm heading into the new campaign. With this in mind, he could be a valuable addition for Cleveland.

Along with Thybulle, the Cavs would also see the arrival of Duop Reath. Given how deep Cleveland’s big man rotation is, acquiring another center may not necessarily align with their plans. But when factoring in the recent rumors regarding growing trade interest in Jarrett Allen, acquiring Reath as a backup big man could be useful.

In his two-year NBA career, Reath has struggled to earn significant minutes in the rotation. In 10.2 minutes played last season, he averaged 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 42.2% from the field. Although he has the potential to earn a more relevant role in Cleveland’s rotation, his addition is more likely to be viewed as a filler in facilitating the trade.

This Deal Could Be Mutually Beneficial

This trade scenario effectively features a swap between the Cavaliers and the Blazers. With two veteran forwards changing hands, both teams can reap the benefits of their additions.

For the Blazers, acquiring Strus helps them become a more competitive unit. For the Cavaliers, acquiring Thybulle, along with Reath, helps them maintain balance in their rotation and improve their perimeter defense.

Given the outlook for both teams next season, this trade idea may not move the needle much on paper. However, it does help both make marginal adjustments that could yield positive results during the course of the season.