After a 64-18 record last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and their young core established themselves as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Although injuries eventually derailed their postseason run, the Cavs, led by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, have displayed the potential to emerge as contenders.

Much of Cleveland’s success can be attributed to the balance in its lineup. As Mitchell and Garland anchor the team on the offensive end, Mobley and Jarrett Allen play a key role in protecting the rim.

The pair of Mobley and Allen has been crucial to the Cavaliers’ rise over the last season. The former’s development saw him win the Defensive Player of the Year award last season, positioning him to become a greater factor in the team’s future.

With the potential for Mobley to become Cleveland’s anchor on defense at the center position, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix noted the possibility of a trade involving Jarrett Allen during the regular season.

“Elsewhere, teams are monitoring how Cleveland starts the season, “ Mannix wrote. “The Evan Mobley–Jarrett Allen tandem has been a smashing success and done a lot to protect the Cavs’ small-ish backcourt. Still, most believe Mobley’s long-term future is at center and Allen, a durable rim protector who shot a league-high 70.6% last season, could be available for the right mix of rotation players.”

Mannix’s report doesn’t necessarily indicate that the Cavaliers are actively pursuing trades for Jarrett Allen. For all intents and purposes, he remains a vital member of the team’s starting lineup.

Last season, Allen appeared in every game of the regular season, emerging as one of their most durable players. In this span, he averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. Given that the 27-year-old big man has embraced his role with the team, he will certainly have value regardless of his standing in the rotation.

However, it is for these very same reasons that teams around the league could find a player like Allen so appealing. As the Cavaliers look to mount a title push with their current core, aligning with Mannix’s report and given Allen’s value in the trade market, Cleveland could look to move the big man to boost their overall roster strength.

What Could The Cavaliers Get For Jarrett Allen?

Jarrett Allen is a tremendous asset for the Cavaliers. As an athletic big man with defensive upside, the center is already positioned as a solid contributor on both ends of the floor.

At 27, Allen is still on the verge of entering his physical prime. When factoring this in along with his five-year, $131 million deal extension signed in August last year, teams may be inclined to acquire the Cavs’ big man.

With four years left on his contract, Allen is expected to have a cap hit of approximately $20 million in the upcoming season. Teams with a depleted frontcourt rotation and expiring contracts may see a lot of value in pursuing a trade for him.

In this regard, the Indiana Pacers could be a viable landing spot. With a potential trade package featuring Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker, and a second-round pick, the Pacers could look to fill the vacancy created by Myles Turner’s departure this offseason.

The Boston Celtics could also look to address their frontcourt depth issues by acquiring the 27-year-old. While it could benefit them once Jayson Tatum returns to the lineup, the Celtics may not be inclined to take on a long-term contract at this stage.

There may be fewer takers in the West, primarily due to how competitive the conference already is. But teams such as the Golden State Warriors could benefit from acquiring the center, although this is also dependent on the team’s performance with their summer signings.

Due to Cleveland’s salary cap situation heading into the 2025-26 season, they are unable to aggregate players in a trade. Hence, in the event of a bigger deal, the Cavs could be required to find a third team to facilitate a move.

Should injuries take a toll on the roster like last year, Cleveland may look to pivot and reorganize their approach. But all things considered, it seems unlikely for the Cavaliers to part with Allen.