Luka Doncic Shares His Feelings About Facing Dallas Mavericks In Preseason Game

Luka Doncic could be playing against his former team for the third time on Wednedsay.

Luka Doncic made his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 113-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Tuesday. Up next for the Lakers is a matchup with Doncic’s old team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Wednesday, and the Slovenian was asked postgame about seeing them on the schedule.

“It’s obviously gonna be something,” Doncic said. “Obviously, I’m going to feel something every game I play against them. I am kind of starting a new chapter here… I don’t know how it will go.”

Doncic spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Mavericks and was shocked when they traded him to the Lakers in February 2025. The five-time All-Star did not want to leave and wasn’t given a heads-up about a potential move.

Doncic reportedly cried when he found out about the trade as he struggled to come to terms with the decision. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss even stated she had never seen someone come to her team and be as sad as he was.

The Lakers and Mavericks would face off just a couple of weeks after the trade, and Doncic recorded 19 points (6-17 FG), 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and two blocks in a 107-99 win at Crypto.com Arena. He managed to control his emotions that night, but that wouldn’t be the case when the teams met in Dallas in April.

Doncic broke down in tears when the Mavericks presented a tribute video before the game. He was hurting, but managed to compose himself once the action commenced. Doncic finished with 45 points (16-28 FG), eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals as the Lakers won 112-97. It was yet another incredible performance by him at the American Airlines Center, just this time for the visiting team.

While the trade itself stung, the Mavericks made matters worse by throwing shade at their former superstar. Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont took a subtle shot at him by seemingly implying that he wasn’t a fan of his work ethic. As for general manager Nico Harrison, he reportedly didn’t want to give Doncic a supermax because of his off-court habits. Harrison has also repeatedly stated that “defense wins championships” when asked about the trade.

Doncic didn’t want to say much when asked about everything that had come out of the Mavericks. He did admit, though, that he was disappointed about what Harrison had said since the trade.

The Mavericks were also reportedly concerned about Doncic’s long-term health due to his weight, and unfortunately for them, that doesn’t seem to be an issue anymore. The 26-year-old underwent quite a physical transformation over the summer and is in great shape now.

Doncic put up 25 points (7-15 FG), seven rebounds, and four assists on his preseason debut against the Suns. He looked great, but it is unclear if he will play against the Mavericks at the T-Mobile Arena. The Lakers are being cautious with him following his exploits at EuroBasket 2025. They want to ease Doncic in, and it might not be ideal to have him play a back-to-back right away.

