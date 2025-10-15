3-Team Trade Idea For The Knicks To Land Joel Embiid And Franz Wagner If They Fail To Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo

Trade rumors linking the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo have seen a resurgence following a report regarding offseason conversations between the two teams. Although Antetokounmpo has remained adamant in his decision to stay with the Bucks, the details of his statement left the door open for a future move.

While several trade packages have been presented to facilitate such a trade, with some even involving Jalen Brunson being moved, the Knicks are reportedly uninterested in trading their star point guard in any deal for Antetokounmpo.

With these factors in mind, it appears to be quite unlikely for the Knicks to land the Bucks’ superstar in the current scenario. Given that they could still look at making some moves, however, we explore an interesting three-team trade that would instead allow them to acquire Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers and Franz Wagner from the Orlando Magic. Here’s the trade proposal:

Proposed Trade Details

New York Knicks Receive: Joel Embiid, Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, 2026 second-round pick (ORL via DET or MIL), 2028 second-round pick (NYK via IND or PHX), 2030 second-round pick (ORL via MIL)

Orlando Magic Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Pacome Dadiet

The Magic Acquire A Superstar Big Man

The Orlando Magic will be heading into the 2025-26 season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Led by a talented young duo, the Magic are capable of emerging as surprise contenders.

In this trade scenario, however, the Magic would witness some adjustments, specifically to their core rotation. With Franz Wagner being traded for a floor-spacing big man like Karl-Anthony Towns, the Magic’s new star duo could be one of the deadliest tandems in the NBA.

Last season, Towns established himself as one of the best centers in the league. The 29-year-old blends scoring versatility with playmaking skills, making him an elite offensive player. For the 2024-25 season, he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game, shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from three-point range.

With Towns’ efficiency from the outside and Paolo Banchero‘s overall development as a multi-level scorer, the Magic could boast an elite offensive unit. When additionally factoring in Towns’ veteran experience, Orlando could see a lot of merit in this deal.

Along with Towns, Orlando would also add former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet. The Knicks have been attempting to trade the young forward to clear up roster and cap space.

Although he hasn’t been impressive in the stat sheet, New York’s coaching staff seems to be very impressed with his potential as a scoring threat. Given how young Orlando’s roster is, having a developmental piece like Dadiet could be worth cultivating along with the rest of the core.

The 76ers Begin Their Rebuild

The Philadelphia 76ers are at a crossroads heading into the 2025-26 season. When healthy, the 76ers have a roster capable of competing with the top teams in the East. But considering the injury histories of their core players, it seems more likely that Philadelphia will fall out of contention again.

In this regard, several analysts have suggested that the 76ers initiate a rebuild, beginning with offloading Joel Embiid and Paul George’s contracts. In this trade scenario, Philadelphia manages to acquire a lot of value in return for Embiid.

The addition of OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, along with three second-round picks, could be immensely valuable for a rebuilding franchise. Both Hart and Anunoby bring reliable two-way upside, which helps fortify Philadelphia’s wing depth, as well as their main rotation.

Last season, Anunoby averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals per game, and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range. Meanwhile, Hart averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 52.5% shooting overall.

With Tyrese Maxey‘s rise to stardom and VJ Edgecombe‘s potential to become a franchise player, supporting the two 76ers’ youngsters with talented veterans could be beneficial. In the immediate context, too, both players could help Philadelphia structure their rebuild while keeping the team competitive.

The Knicks Remain Contenders

This trade scenario sees the Knicks acquire Joel Embiid, Franz Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac. Given the talent at their disposal after completing this trade, the Knicks would retain their place among the top teams in the East.

Embiid is widely regarded as one of the best centers in the NBA. Although the big man has struggled with injury over the last few seasons, when healthy, he is capable of single-handedly transforming a team into a title contender.

Last season, Embiid struggled with staying on the floor, resulting in only 19 appearances. Regardless, he averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 44.4% shooting overall.

Along with Embiid, the Knicks would be adding a talented young forward in Franz Wagner. The 24-year-old is among the brightest young prospects in the league. Having displayed the potential to develop into a future All-Star, New York would benefit from having him fill out their starting frontcourt.

The 2024-25 season was a bit of a breakout year for the German forward. With an average of 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, Wagner displayed his versatility as an offensive player. Although his perimeter shooting has dipped over the last two seasons, there is growing optimism that he could see an uptick in the upcoming season.

The Knicks also see the arrival of Jonathan Isaac in this trade. The big man would be a solid addition, helping New York solidify its big man rotation.

Isaac didn’t receive much playing time in Orlando last season, thus limiting his production. However, with an average of 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, he remains a reliable defensive-minded big man to help boost New York’s interior defense.

What Are The Risks Involved In This Deal?

On paper, this deal seems to have merit for virtually every team involved. However, it is very difficult to overlook the subsequent risks that follow. With that in mind, it is worth noting that the majority of the risks in this deal would be borne by the Knicks.

Although Embiid arrived at training camp in better physical health, concerns regarding his injury status and his future could become a challenge for New York. With plans of making a title push, losing a key player at a crucial point in the season could be detrimental to New York’s run.

At the current juncture, with the regular season less than a week away, reports indicate that the Sixers are still unaware of when Embiid will be ready to play. Given how much of an impact his absence could have on the team, the Knicks would have to weigh their options very carefully before considering such a deal.