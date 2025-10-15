LeBron James Reveals The Most Egregious Travel He’s Gotten Away With: “The Basketball Gods Was Not On My Side”

LeBron James missed a wide-open layup after getting away with a travel.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2025-26 NBA season will be LeBron James‘ 23rd in the league, and he has gotten his fair share of lucky breaks over the years. Most commonly, James has gotten away with traveling often in his career, and Steve Nash once asked him what the most egregious one of the lot was on the Mind the Game podcast.

“The basketball gods was not on my side,” James said. “The one that comes to my mind right now [is], it was my second stint with Cleveland playing in Washington. We were down one, I got the ball in transition about half-court, and I was driving the lane. It’s late in the game. I was driving the lane, and I got into the lane and I traveled like a motherf***** and I got all the way to the lane and missed the layup.”

Nash asked James if he missed because he felt guilty, but that wasn’t the case. It did feel weird, but he made amends for the miss by hitting an insane turnaround three-pointer with less than a second remaining to tie the game. James hilariously stated that because he had blown that layup, the basketball gods were back on his side when he put up that crazy shot.

“Came back around because I’m true to the game,” James said. “I missed it. If I would have made it, then we’d probably have lost the game.”

James was referring to the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards on Feb. 6, 2017. His ridiculous shot tied the game at 120, and the contest would go to overtime.

James, however, fouled out just 47 seconds into the extra period, and you thought that might be that for the Cavaliers. He had racked up 32 points (12-18 FG), seven rebounds, 17 assists, two steals, and two blocks at that point, and losing him was a big blow. The rest of the team did not throw in the towel, though, and they’d go on to win 140-135.

The Cavaliers snapped the Wizards’ 17-game winning run at home with this result. It was a statement win from the defending champions, who would make it back to the NBA Finals later that year. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers stood little chance against the Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors and lost in five games.

Getting back to the topic of traveling, while James has gotten away with it a lot of times in his career, it’s not like he’s never been called for it. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar ranks third all-time for traveling violations in NBA history with 355. Only Kevin Garnett (495) and Dwight Howard (370) are ahead of him.

James, who is currently sidelined with sciatica, would be hoping he doesn’t climb up any further on this list, but he might end up passing Howard at some point. Even the 21-time All-Star won’t be getting close to Garnett, though. It’s honestly shocking how far ahead the Minnesota Timberwolves icon is from everybody else.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Ace Bailey Took Just 28 Dribbles To Get 29 Shots With An Amazing Percentage
Next Article 3-Team Trade Idea For The Knicks To Land Joel Embiid And Franz Wagner If They Fail To Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Might Also Like