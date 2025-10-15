Ace Bailey Took Just 28 Dribbles To Get 29 Shots With An Amazing Percentage

Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey has been among the more intriguing figures from this year’s draft. Widely touted as one of the most talented players in his class, the No. 5 overall pick showcased his potential on both ends of the floor with some stellar performances in his first two preseason games.

Heading into the draft, most scouting reports had Ace Bailey pegged as a gifted shot maker with elite physical tools. With a long wingspan and impressive agility, the forward also boasts the potential to become a two-way threat.

Although it’s still early in his career, Bailey has already shown the makings of becoming a reliable presence on the offensive end. The 19-year-old’s performances during preseason have generated some buzz, but the reason behind it is also worth noting.

In his first two games, Bailey put up 29 shots and shot roughly 66% from the field. While this is an admirable display of efficiency, the rookie notably only took 28 dribbles to put that many shots up.

During the game against the Houston Rockets, he posted 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block, shooting an impressive 68.8% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range.

Ace Bailey in his first NBA PS game vs. the Rockets: 25 PTS (11-16 FG, 2-5 3PT)

1 BLK How’s the Future looking for Ace?? pic.twitter.com/RkGgTA7KoS — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) October 9, 2025

He followed up this outing by recording 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal on 61.5% shooting overall and 40.0% from beyond the arc against the San Antonio Spurs.

In a statistic akin to Klay Thompson‘s ludicrous third-quarter outburst back in 2015, Ace Bailey demonstrated elite shot selection, off-ball movement, and precision.

Although the forward garnered significant criticism early on for his antics ahead of the NBA draft, he may be on his way to establishing himself as a player to keep an eye on during the course of the regular season.

Ace Bailey Comes Up Short Against Cooper Flagg In First Clash

After two solid performances in the preseason, Ace Bailey came up against the Dallas Mavericks, featuring No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, on Monday night. The two have been pitted against each other as potential contenders for the Rookie of the Year award. While it is difficult to compare them this early in the season, Bailey came up short in the first bout against the Mavericks’ rookie.

The Mavs emerged victorious in a 114-101 win led by Anthony Davis, who recorded 25 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, shooting 8-for-14 from the field on the night.

Bailey, who only played 11 minutes, notched three points, one rebound, and one steal, on 1-for-5 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Flagg, who has also been spectacular in the preseason, put up 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks to contribute to Dallas’ win.

With a 0-3 record in the preseason, the Jazz have struggled to get going. Although there is a lot of promise for the team to become a competitive unit, especially with players such as Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Walker Kessler making up the core, it is unlikely that they will be in the top 10 this season.

With this in mind, Utah could shift its attention towards developing its young players. With Ace Bailey boasting the potential to become a franchise cornerstone, the Jazz may see merit in nurturing his talent.