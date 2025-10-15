LeBron James Shocks Everyone By Saying “B*tches” On Savannah James’ Podcast

LeBron James' use of colorful language had everyone stunned.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
LeBron James tends to act like the ultimate professional in front of the cameras, but he let himself go a bit when he appeared on his wife, Savannah JamesEverybody’s Crazy podcast. LeBron used some rather colorful language when sharing a warning to men about women when it comes to relationships, and that got quite a reaction from everyone else in the room.

“It’s some cutthroat, ruthless a** b***hes out here right now, too,” James said. “… Listen, I sit in the locker room and s*** now, and it’s a lot of women out here that’s now kinda flipped the script and, some homies out here that’s trying to be good, too, just trying to figure it out and now they lookin’ in the mirror saying, ‘Damn what did I do wrong?’ Homies, it ain’t you.”

It’s not often that you see LeBron act this unfiltered. Being in a comfortable setup next to his wife perhaps played a part in that. LeBron and Savannah started dating when they were in high school and tied the knot in September 2013. The couple has three children together: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

LeBron and Savannah are going strong as a couple even today, but the former once admitted their marriage has not been picture-perfect. There have been hardships and adverse moments, but they’ve worked through them all and are delighted to be together.

LeBron also made it clear on the podcast that he doesn’t want to be alone. All the money in the world wouldn’t make the 40-year-old happy if there were no one by his side.

Speaking of money, LeBron shared a warning he had for his financial advisor when he first came to him with the proposal to manage his finances. The 21-time All-Star made it clear there would be consequences if the individual stole from him or if his actions led to him going broke. It would appear the warning did the trick.

According to Forbes, LeBron has a net worth of $1.3 billion. He is one of four athletes to be in that billionaire club, along with Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Magic Johnson.

While LeBron’s talent is a big reason why he has gotten to where he is today, he has also worked his socks off. He called out the lazy athletes for being more in love with the finish line than the process during this episode. The only way to get to the top is by putting in the hard yards.

