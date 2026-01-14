Jaxson Hayes’ Potential Injury Raises Concerns; Should Lakers Trigger Trade For Backup Center?

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a convincing 141-129 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. However, roster concerns continue to plague the team, as Jaxson Hayes was kept out of the rotation, effectively leaving the Purple and Gold shorthanded in the frontcourt.

According to a report by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Jaxson Hayes was experiencing some hamstring tightness before the game. He tweeted:

“Jaxson Hayes had an MRI on his left hamstring today, according to JJ Redick. Hayes told ESPN on his way into the arena that he has experienced tightness in the hamstring for more than a week but hopes to be back in the lineup as soon as the next game if the MRI comes back clean.”

While this could be a precautionary measure on the Lakers’ part, it does raise some concerns about Hayes’ condition. There has been a notable increase in soft tissue injuries this season. Given that Austin Reaves has already missed considerable time with a calf strain, a potential hamstring injury could see Hayes sidelined for an extended period as well.

Despite his limitations, Jaxson Hayes has been one of L.A.’s most hardworking players this season. Having played a key role in the second unit, Hayes has been praised for his contributions lately.

For the 2025-26 season, Hayes is averaging 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. These figures may not stand out, but given the Lakers’ limited big man depth, the team will need to find a suitable replacement should Hayes’ injury be worse than expected.

Who Can The Lakers Target To Replace Jaxson Hayes?

The Lakers have repeatedly been mentioned in trade rumors involving centers, but considering that these trades have typically involved parting with draft capital, the Purple and Gold have seemed tentative. With specific reference to Jaxson Hayes, however, the Lakers could look at making some intriguing roster moves.

From a trade perspective, a package including Hayes and Dalton Knecht may help the Lakers acquire a talented big man option.

Brooklyn Nets‘ backup center Day’Ron Sharpe may be an ideal target for the Lakers. Sharpe positions himself as a reliable big man option with athletic upside. With averages of 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, and a contract worth $6.2 million this year, he could be a high-value pickup for the Lakers.

Since the Pelicans are unlikely to part with Yves Missi without draft compensation, the Purple and Gold could also pursue Kevon Looney.

The veteran big man hasn’t earned much playing time in the Pelicans’ rotation this season, resulting in averages of 2.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. However, given his experience and his championship pedigree, he could prove to be a solid addition to the Lakers’ unit.

A young center that could emerge on the team’s trade radar could be Detroit Pistons‘ big man, Paul Reed. Although playing in a limited capacity in Detroit, Reed has shown himself to be a reliable player in the second unit, averaging 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.

Acquiring Reed may prove to be a challenge, since the big man has embraced a starting role to make up for Jalen Duren‘s absence. However, given what the Lakers’ roster needs are, pursuing him could prove worthwhile.

Aside from trades, the Purple and Gold could also look to make some short-term free agent signings. Much like the recent addition of Kobe Bufkin, turning their gaze to the G League could be helpful.

Texas Legends center Jamarion Sharp could be an interesting candidate. The 7’5″ big man is averaging 8.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks per game in the G League. Considering L.A.’s need for a rim protector, the team could benefit from signing him to a short-term contract.

The Lakers could also look at offering offseason signing Kylor Kelley a 10-day contract after his performances with the South Bay Lakers this season. With averages of 7.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, he could be a solid replacement for Hayes in the rotation.

Overall, the Purple and Gold could look at exploring some options to shore up their big man rotation. Still, this approach would be dependent on the eventual results of Jaxson Hayes’ MRI.