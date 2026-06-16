Lakers Projected To Take Kentucky Center At No. 25 Pick Despite Injury History

ESPN projects the Lakers to draft Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance, a first-round talent whose knee medicals remain a major concern.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent most of the offseason searching for frontcourt help, and according to ESPN’s latest mock draft, they could find it with the No. 25 overall pick. ESPN recently projected the Lakers to select Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance, one of the most talented yet polarizing prospects in the entire 2026 NBA Draft class.

The talent has never been the question. The concern is whether his knee will hold up.

Quaintance entered college basketball as one of the most highly regarded recruits in the country and remains widely viewed as a first-round talent. However, injuries have significantly complicated his draft stock over the past 18 months.

His medical history is now one of the biggest storylines surrounding his draft process. The first major setback came on February 23, 2025, during his freshman season at Arizona State when he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. The injury ended his season and required surgery on March 19, 2025.

After transferring to Kentucky, Quaintance attempted to return just nine months after surgery. While he was cleared to play, the Wildcats carefully monitored his workload throughout the season.  The result was a sophomore campaign that lasted only four games.

Kentucky ultimately shut him down after recurring soreness, swelling, and fluid buildup in the surgically repaired knee. Rather than risk long-term complications, the program decided to prioritize his future over short-term production.

As a result, Quaintance averaged just 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.5 blocks across four appearances for Kentucky while shooting 57.1% from the field. Those numbers tell almost nothing about his actual upside.

The better evaluation comes from his freshman season at Arizona State. As the youngest player in college basketball, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks while shooting 52.5% from the field. His defensive production immediately caught the attention of NBA scouts.

Across his college career, he has averaged 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. What makes him so intriguing is his physical profile.

Quaintance stands 6-foot-9, weighs approximately 253 pounds, and possesses an enormous 7-foot-5 wingspan. His defensive instincts are considered elite for his age. He projects as a switchable defender capable of protecting the rim, defending in space, and disrupting passing lanes.

Many scouts believe he has All-Defensive Team potential if he reaches his ceiling. Offensively, there is still work to do.

He thrives as a lob threat and finisher around the basket but remains extremely raw as a shooter. He shot below 46% from the free-throw line during his freshman season and only 18.8% from three-point range. Developing a reliable jumper will likely determine whether he becomes a role player or a future star.

For the Lakers, however, the appeal is obvious.

The organization is focused on building around Luka Doncic while simultaneously navigating uncertain futures involving LeBron James and Austin Reaves’ extension. The roster still lacks a young athletic center who can finish lobs, protect the rim, and grow alongside Doncic long-term.

Quaintance checks every one of those boxes.

The Lakers were reportedly linked to several frontcourt prospects before Kentucky’s Flory Bidunga withdrew from the draft and returned to college. That development only increases the likelihood that Los Angeles looks toward players such as Quaintance with the 25th selection.

The risk is significant. Teams drafting in the first round must feel comfortable with his medical evaluations. ESPN reported that league executives continue to express concerns about the health of his knee, and some believe those medical reviews could ultimately determine where he lands on draft night.

Still, the upside is difficult to ignore. If Quaintance’s knee fully recovers, the Lakers could potentially land a lottery-level talent at No. 25. For a franchise looking to maximize the Luka Doncic era, that type of swing may be worth taking.

The Lakers need frontcourt help. They need athleticism and rim protection. And if the medicals check out, Jayden Quaintance might offer all three in a single package.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community. Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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