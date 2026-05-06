Should The Lakers Pursue Tobias Harris? Exploring 2 Potential Ways to Land Him

Coming off a first-round series win over the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like a formidable unit in the playoffs. Unfortunately, their 108-90 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals raised some legitimate concerns regarding next season’s roster.

The Purple and Gold are expected to have ample cap space going into the offseason, primarily since a majority of their players are currently on expiring contracts. While this aligns with the team’s plans, the Lakers are likely to see players like Rui Hachimura enter free agency.

Letting Hachimura walk would certainly harm the Lakers’ offensive potential, which is already in need of an upgrade. However, given his performances lately, a player like Tobias Harris may be worth considering, either as a replacement or as an additional asset.

The Pistons’ veteran forward has played a critical role in supporting Cade Cunningham on the scoring front this season. With averages of 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range in the regular season, Harris has been solid.

Since the playoffs began, Tobias Harris has only built upon his case as a reliable option on offense. When factoring in the Lakers’ need to improve on their scoring depth, Harris could be a viable free agent target for the Purple and Gold.

With the intent of bringing the veteran back to the West Coast, here are two ways the Lakers could acquire Tobias Harris.

The Lakers Can Sign Tobias Harris In Free Agency

For the most part, this may be the most hassle-free approach for the Lakers to land Tobias Harris.

Aside from his consistent scoring in the regular season, Tobias Harris has proven himself in the postseason, too, averaging 21.4 points and 8.1 rebounds on 45.2% shooting from the field over eight games.

Although his three-point shooting has taken a hit in the playoffs (27.9%), Harris’ ability to score in the midrange and create opportunities for himself is noteworthy. Given that the Lakers’ offense is primarily driven by players like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, having another option to fall back on is promising.

Currently, Harris is the second-highest paid player on the Detroit Pistons’ payroll. At the end of this season, however, Harris’ $26.6 million contract will come to an end, allowing him to test the waters of free agency.

There is good reason to believe that Harris will demand considerable interest from teams in the offseason. Still, considering that the Lakers could see approximately $96.2 million coming off the books in just expiring contracts, the Purple and Gold will have enough cap flexibility to offer the veteran forward a favorable deal.

The Pistons Sign-And-Trade Tobias Harris To The Lakers

This may not be the most favorable approach for the Lakers, but there is reason to believe that it may be the more likely outcome if any transactions are to take place.

Tobias Harris has asserted his position as a key roster piece for the Detroit Pistons, much like Malik Beasley last season. Although the Pistons missed out on the opportunity to re-sign Beasley or capitalize on his contract value, it would be unlikely for them to make the same mistake again. Hence, a sign-and-trade seems more plausible.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia

For the Pistons, this deal is a win-win. If there was no inclination to re-sign Harris, gaining two solid roster pieces in exchange for a player who was bound for free agency only has upsides.

Despite Jarred Vanderbilt‘s shortcomings as an offensive player (4.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG), he has demonstrated his potential as a versatile defensive presence. While showcasing the necessary traits to fit Detroit’s team identity, Vanderbilt can contribute as an on-ball defender off the bench while providing rebounding support.

Jake LaRavia has more upside than Vanderbilt on the offensive end. This season, the forward posted 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. While his perimeter shooting leaves more to be desired, LaRavia makes up for it with his hustle and defensive versatility.

Overall, the Pistons would be adding two capable wings who could earn larger roles if given the opportunity. Meanwhile, the Lakers would be adding a reliable scoring veteran to support Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the event of LeBron James‘ departure or retirement.

Tobias Harris May Not Leave Detroit

While the Los Angeles Lakers would stand to gain a lot by adding Tobias Harris to their ranks, there is a greater likelihood that he returns to the Detroit Pistons next season.

Although he is 33 years old, Harris is only a few years removed from his physical prime. Considering that he has instead embraced his status as a role player with Detroit over the last two seasons, the veteran has added some years to his career as a relevant roster piece.

Harris’ presence on the floor and in the locker room has been influential for Detroit’s young core. To that note, even JB Bickerstaff has displayed support for Harris, highlighting his value to the unit this season.

Given the team’s need for veteran leadership as it continues to grow as a perennial contender, retaining players like Harris proves vital. Considering Detroit’s cap flexibility next season, along with Harris’ established chemistry with the unit, both sides may be more inclined to sign a new contract.