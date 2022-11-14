Skip to main content

NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

There is no doubt that blockbuster trades are extremely entertaining for fans. We see a lot of talk about potential trades on social media. Those types of superstar trades are definitely more common these days, and we've seen plenty of big-name players get moved in blockbuster trades within the last five years.

A trade that has been frequently suggested in the past featured the Los Angeles Lakers moving Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Gilbert Arenas notably stated that the trade makes sense for both teams, as it is "two stars for two stars".

A recent report by Ric Bucher of Fox Sports revealed that NBA GMs believe that this scenario is possible, and the sentiment is that this trade scenario could have benefits for both teams.

And with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets on pace to miss the playoffs, the front-office speculation around the league is whether this could inspire a fantasy league-type exchange of discounted superstars. Not just Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving — which was rumored last summer — but Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant added to the mix.

Sound farfetched? While no one in the league is convinced it will happen, several GMs believe that it could.

"Who would do that? All parties involved," an Eastern Conference GM said.

"Way too early to call," a second Eastern Conference GM said. "It makes some sense for both, but Kyrie is such a wild card right now."

Obviously, it is unclear whether this potential trade will actually happen. In this era of player movement though, it wouldn't be that much of a surprise to see four stars being featured in one trade. If the Brooklyn Nets end up struggling going forward and Kevin Durant ends up wanting out, then this trade will likely become a lot more possible.

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Exploring Other Trade Options

Though it is fun to explore blockbuster trade scenarios, the Los Angeles Lakers likely aren't looking at a star trade at the moment. Rather, it seems as though they are simply interested in adding shooting, and a recent report suggested that they're interested in acquiring Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players.

If the Lakers were eventually able to get those players, they would improve on both ends of the floor. Richardson in particular fits the 3 and D wing mold, excelling both at perimeter scoring and perimeter defense.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers get better, whether it happens through a trade or through internal improvement. They are 2-10 to start the season, but there is a chance they turn things around and end up as a playoff team.

