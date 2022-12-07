Skip to main content

NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Would Have Traded For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander If The Thunder Were Tanking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming out as one of the best guards in the NBA this season. While everyone knew that Shai possessed incredible talent, it was hidden behind the tanking OKC Thunder. This season, Shai has emerged as a bonafide star that could lead the Thunder to a championship whenever they went all-in.

It wasn't long ago that Shai was expected to be traded due to frustrations with tanking. While most imagined the New York Knicks to make a move for the guard, it has been revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers were keeping tabs on the former Clipper and would try and trade for him if the opportunity arose, according to Sam Amick.

“My mind goes to, even if it’s unlikely at this point, the star player trade,” Amick said on a recent podcast (h/t SB Nation). “… Months ago there was this kind of ‘pie in the sky’ sense from the Lakers of ‘Well, if Oklahoma City completely tanks, let’s go get Shai.’ Like, I heard Shai’s name coming out of that Lakers camp. But it’s just a dream.” (h/t Silver Screen And Roll)

Even if the Thunder decided to tank, it doesn't seem like the 2 Laker picks would be enough given teams like the Knicks would have given up more to ensure Shai can be the star on the team after missing out on Donovan Mitchell.

Who Are The Realistic Trade Targets For The Lakers?

The Lakers and their fans need to be hit with a dose of reality when it comes to the value of their picks and Russell Westbrook. Most teams in the NBA would have comfortably beaten their offer by offering more picks and more promising young players to the Thunder. 

The Lakers need to look below the All-Star tier, as they are more likely to benefit with the addition of depth instead of a tertiary star behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Giving up depth for Russell Westbrook is the reason they're in this mess right now. Options like Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Eric GordonBojan Bogdanovic among others are targets that the Lakers could feasibly acquire to change the fortunes of the season. 

