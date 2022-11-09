NBA Rumors: 3 Panic Trades That Could Happen Right Now

Credit: Fadeaway World

Every team is around 10-12 games into their NBA season, and there's no doubt that there have been some surprises out there. For example, the Utah Jazz are currently 9-3, while being on top of the Western Conference. That was obviously unexpected, as they traded away stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason because they wanted to enter a rebuild.

There are obviously overperforming teams right now, but there are also teams that are doing poorly. The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-8 despite improving their roster defensively during the offseason. The Golden State Warriors are 4-7, despite winning a title in 2022. The Miami Heat are also 4-7, after an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

Perhaps those 3 teams can fix things by making trades. While we generally don't see teams make big trades early in the season, there are times when teams do make panic trades to improve their roster. Here are 3 potential panic trades that could happen right now.

The Golden State Warriors Make A Trade For An Elite Defensive Center

Golden State Warriors Receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Receive: James Wiseman, Moses Moody

Myles Turner has seemingly been on the trade block consistently over the last few years, but the Indiana Pacers have elected to keep him thus far. Perhaps they will end up trading him this year though, as he is in the last year of his deal, and they will not want to lose Turner without a return in free agency.

The Golden State Warriors are a team that seems like a natural trade partner for the Indiana Pacers. The team has been struggling defensively, and adding a rim protector like Myles Turner would help them improve that. Turner is also a good 3PT shooter this year, averaging 40.0% from beyond the arc on 4.0 attempts a game. He seems like the perfect center for the Warriors based on their strengths and their system. If the Warriors pair Myles Turner with Draymond Green, they could immediately become one of the best defenses in the league.

In this trade scenario, the Warriors would move James Wiseman and Moses Moody to the Pacers. This move would be beneficial for Wiseman and Moody, as on the Pacers they would get ample playing time to develop and grow as players. James Wiseman is an extremely talented center that just needs playing time, while Moody projects to be a solid 3 and D wing option going forward. It should be noted that the Warriors will also need to add a veteran minimum contract to this deal to make it work financially.

This trade would add an experienced veteran to the current Warriors squad, and Turner can help with their championship aspirations. Generally, it's hard for a team to contend and develop at the same time, and this trade would allow the Warriors to go all in and compete for a championship while Stephen Curry is still a top-5 player.

The Miami Heat Take A Risk On A Controversial Star

Miami Heat Receive: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus

There's no doubt that Kyrie Irving is an elite player. He is a three-level scoring point guard that is well-known for his handles and shot-creation ability. However, the main thing that is negative about Kyrie Irving is the fact that he consistently is embroiled in controversy, drawing unwanted attention from the media.

Perhaps the Miami Heat could take a risk on the talented point guard. Pat Riley has dealt with a lot of personalities during his time in and around the NBA, and perhaps he is someone that could help Kyrie Irving remain focused on the goal at hand, which is a championship. Out trade scenario features the Miami Heat acquiring Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry in exchange for Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and Max Strus.

Getting Kyrie Irving would give the Miami Heat an offensive boost, and he'd slot in well as the No. 2 option behind superstar Jimmy Butler. Irving would provide the team with another go-to option in the clutch and would relieve some of the offensive pressure on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Seth Curry would give the Miami Heat a solid bench scorer, and he would likely enjoy a heavy slate of minutes.

The Brooklyn Nets would receive a package featuring Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and Max Strus, all of whom are solid shooters that could help space the floor. Obviously, the relatively low return is due to Kyrie Irving being on an expiring contract. However, there are definitely some pieces that could help the Brooklyn Nets win immediately. Kyle Lowry is older but has been the starting PG on a championship team. Duncan Robinson is a sniper from beyond the arc, and Max Strus would be a solid 3 and D player at either the SG or the SF position.

For both teams, there's a lot to like about this deal. The Miami Heat would become a new force in the east, with Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo on the roster. The Nets would in turn get a solid return for Kyrie Irving, and get some value before his contract expires. If there's anyone that is willing to take a risk on Kyrie Irving it's Pat Riley, and we'll see if the Miami Heat end up making some calls about his availability in the future.

The Los Angeles Lakers Make A Move For A Former All-Star Point Guard

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, Josh Minnott

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the worst teams in the league right now. If they want to improve the team and get back to the playoffs, then they need to make a trade.

Russell Westbrook has been thriving this year as a sixth man, and there's no doubt that he is showing that he can still be a productive player in the right role. He thrives in the bench unit as a primary ballhandler for the team right now. Though the majority of discussion about Russell Westbrook's trade value has been focused on the fact that he is on an expiring contract, he could also benefit teams as a player as well.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been disappointing this year, despite them getting better after trading for Rudy Gobert. Perhaps the two parties could work out a deal and help one another out. Our trade proposal features the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook to the Minnesota Timberwolves for D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, and Josh Minott.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, this is a trade that would get them a solid point guard who is a solid shooter, playmaker, and scorer in D'Angelo Russell. He would be a starter for the team and could be an elite complementary player next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He has struggled thus far this season, but perhaps a new situation could spur a bounceback Taurean Prince would be a 3 and D wing player that would help them on both ends of the floor, while Josh Minott is a prospect that could end up helping them out next year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves would end up getting a leader in Russell Westbrook, and he could help the team reach its potential. He would have a lob threat in Rudy Gobert, with shooters like Karl-Anthony Towns all around him. The Minnesota Timberwolves would be a good situation for Russell Westbrook to show what he can do as a rim slasher. He would also be a great veteran mentor for Anthony Edwards and the other young players on the Timberwolves.

Overall, this trade gives multiple players fresh starts on other franchises, while also making those franchises better. There is no doubt that this trade could benefit both teams, and we'll see if they enact a deal like this in the future.

