NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Joe Harris

Joe Harris has had some injury problems over the last few years, but there's no doubt that he's one of the league's best shooters when he's healthy. He has a career 3PT percentage of 43.6.

Despite his shooting ability, it looks as though the Brooklyn Nets are looking to move Joe Harris elsewhere. A recent report by Ric Bucher of Fox Sports revealed that the Brooklyn Nets want to move Joe Harris due to luxury tax concerns.

Both the Lakers and Nets are among the top five teams in player payroll this season. Both are also subject to a hefty luxury tax for having repeatedly gone over the threshold the last few years. That’s why the Nets, league sources said, also hope to move long-range shooter Joe Harris, who is set to make $18 million this year and $19 million next season

The Brooklyn Nets have other sharpshooters on the roster right now such as Royce O'Neale and Seth Curry. They also are on more team-friendly contracts right now, and thus it is easy to see why the Brooklyn Nets want to move Joe Harris.

It remains to be seen which team ends up acquiring Joe Harris. Due to his ability without the ball and capacity to be at least a neutral defender, Joe Harris would provide a lot of value to a number of teams. The Los Angeles Lakers were notably linked to him in the past, and perhaps they could get back in trade talks for him and improve their shooting.

The Nets Might Choose Between Joe Harris And Seth Curry

A previous report indicated that the Brooklyn Nets might end up trading Joe Harris or Seth Curry ahead of this year's trade deadline. It remains to be seen which of them actually gets moved, but based on this most recent report, it might end up being JOe Harris.

“One of them [Curry or Harris] will get dealt before the deadline, that would be my guess. Both are really good shooters, obviously, that is their skill. But both are bad defenders who will be targeted in the playoffs. Obviously, finding a new home for either guy has not been the priority for them this summer, so, no, they have not really had talks about a deal for either guy, so far. But I suspect they’ll want to come out and see how healthy Harris is, see if he is back to his old form, then they may start to figure out what they can get for him vs. what they can get for Curry. Harris has more value if he can show he is healthy — he is not as poor a defender as Curry. If they’re going to try to make a deep playoff run, Harris is more likely the one they’d keep,” the executive told Heavy.

This year, Joe Harris has struggled, and it is clear that he is not playing up to his usual standard. However, there is a chance he manages to bounce back in the future and get back to his usual efficient shooting.

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to build a championship-caliber roster around Kevin Durant right now, and they would likely be willing to make a move involving Joe Harris if it made the team better. Obviously losing Joe Harris would hurt them, but it could be worth it if it meant getting an impact player that can bring them closer to a championship.