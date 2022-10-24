Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Lakers Expected To Resume Trade Talks With Pacers And Jazz Later This Season

Russell Westbrook

After a 0-3 start to the season, where they've been unable to keep up with the rest of the competition, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a complex position once again, trying to become a competitive team in an even harder Western Conference with a team with no shooters. 

They have been great on the defensive end of the ball, but offensively, the Lakers have mightily struggled against their rivals. If they had better ball movement and a couple of shooters to feed, we could be talking about a team with a 2-1 record right now. 

After their recent defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers, trade rumors about Russell Westbrook have gotten hotter around the league. Shams Charania explained that the Lakers have targeted four players to bolster their ranks in a potential trade for Westbrook, but they're not the only ones that can find their way to SoCal soon. 

Lakers Expected To Resume Trade Talks With Pacers And Jazz Later This Season

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer also explained that the Indiana Pacers will be in conversations for Westbrook, but also that the Utah Jazz will be in the mix once the Lakers decide to re-open trade talks to better their team. 

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a trade involving Westbrook isn’t likely until after Thanksgiving. That’s around the same time that Dennis Schröder, who at this point is undoubtedly a better point guard than Westbrook, could return from his thumb surgery.

When that time comes, Los Angeles will explore trade combinations with the Pacers that involve center Myles Turner and/or wing Buddy Hield. Those talks are currently on hold, but Turner and Hield would both add much-needed shooting, and Turner would provide rim-protection depth behind the oft-injured Davis.

Utah has been connected to the Lakers for months, too. League sources say that before the Jazz sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons, the Lakers offered Westbrook, a future first-round pick, and second-rounders for Bogdanovic and others. Sources expect the Lakers and Jazz to resume talks later in the season with some combination of other players discussed. (Utah has Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gay—three veterans who can all shoot.)

Even though Russ' trade value keeps getting worse by the day, the Lakers seem to be confident that they can get a deal done for their controversial player. It will be hard to complete a move for the former NBA MVP, but the Lakers have other assets to unlock negotiations. It's still too early to tell where he'll go and if somebody actually takes Russ' contract, but it looks like the Lakers won't miss options. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers Expected To Resume Trade Talks With Pacers And Jazz Later This Season

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10

By Orlando Silva
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson Says Kyrie Irving's Iconic 2016 NBA Finals Shot Is The 'Biggest Regret' Of His Life: "I Still Can't Bring Myself To Watch That Footage; It's Too Uncomfortable."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says Kyrie Irving's Iconic 2016 NBA Finals Shot Is The 'Biggest Regret' Of His Life: "I Still Can't Bring Myself To Watch That Footage; It's Too Uncomfortable."

By Orlando Silva
crowder bucks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook’s Shooting By Sharing A Picture Of What Would Have Been An Older Tupac: “Tupac If Westbrook Was The Shooter”
NBA Media

Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook’s Shooting By Sharing A Picture Of What Would Have Been An Older Tupac: “Tupac If Westbrook Was The Shooter”

By Gautam Varier
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker Says LeBron James Is The Greatest Player Of All Time
NBA Media

Devin Booker Says LeBron James Is The Greatest Player Of All Time

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst Offense In The NBA: 30th In The Offensive Rating, 30th In FG%, 29th In 3P%
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst Offense In The NBA: 30th In Offensive Rating, 30th In FG%, 30th In 3P%

By Orlando Silva
Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories
NBA

Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories

By Kyle Daubs
Klay Thompson's Ruthless Response On What He Thought When Kevin Durant Joined The Golden State Warriors: "It's Over."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Ruthless Response On What He Thought When Kevin Durant Joined The Golden State Warriors: "It's Over."

By Gautam Varier
Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."

By Gautam Varier
10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”

By Orlando Silva