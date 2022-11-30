The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

Credit: Fadeaway World

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.

Our trade scenario features star Kyrie Irving getting moved to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Brooklyn Nets getting three valuable veterans, and the Utah Jazz getting draft compensation. Here is our trade scenario:

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jordan Clarkson, Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley

Utah Jazz Receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 First-Round Pick (LAL), 2029 First-Round Pick (LAL)

There is no question that this deal is fair for all parties involved, and has benefits for each franchise. In a blockbuster deal, it is important for each franchise to feel as though they have walked away and furthered their goals, and this is the sort of multi-team trade that could potentially happen in real life. Here are some reasons for each franchise to do the deal.

The Los Angeles Lakers Add A Third Star Behind LeBron James And Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have been holding out on trading their first-round picks to ensure that their next move gives them a real chance of winning a championship. This is the sort of deal where they could potentially surrender draft capital to make a win-now move.

The key for the Los Angeles Lakers in this scenario is simply adding another difference-maker next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers. Kyrie Irving is a three-level scorer that is capable of creating his own shot against most defenders, and he is a fantastic ballhandler as well. The Los Angeles Lakers have had an interest in him in the past, and since he would likely be willing to sign a long-term deal with the franchise, acquiring him makes moving both of their tradeable first-round picks would be worth it. Kyrie Irving has won a championship with LeBron James in 2016, and perhaps he could do so again.

On top of getting Kyrie Irving, the team would get an elite guard in Seth Curry. He is a top-tier shooter who also has some ability to create his own shot and his off-ball game would make him an elite fit next to three ball-dominant players. Curry is currently shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

Getting two elite perimeter players should be good for the Los Angeles Lakers since Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both players who thrive at the rim. They have also had a desperate lack of shot creation, especially when it comes to crunch-time offense. Kyrie Irving would obviously help them get better in that area.

The Los Angeles Lakers would get a star and an elite shooter for moving Russell Westbrook and two valuable picks. This seems like a fair deal for them, and they should absolutely try to acquire Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry if a deal for them is available.

The Brooklyn Nets Get 3 Win-Now Veterans

Kevin Durant is still playing at a high level for the Brooklyn Nets, but the team around him hasn't been that great. They have lacked stable veteran presences on the roster, and there have also been some availability issues when it comes to Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. This trade would get them two veteran guards and a solid big man, and all three of Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Kelly Olynyk are players that can immediately contribute to a championship team.

Mike Conley is a veteran guard who has plenty of experience, and he is a floor general who can still play solid defense in spurts. Conley is also a solid 3PT shooter, and he is currently averaging 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson is the guard that is going to fill the scoring void left by Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry. He has been having a solid season, averaging 19.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 4.9 APG this season. Clarkson has definitely thrived as a starter, and he would likely get an increased role on the Brooklyn Nets as well. Kelly Olynyk is a solid stretch big man, who is putting up 13.1 PPG while shooting a blistering 47.5% from beyond the arc. He would give the Brooklyn Nets a different type of big than Nicolas Claxton, and give the Nets' offense a different look.

It is easy to see how all these players would fit on the Brooklyn Nets, and they would end up having a formidable squad. This trade would also help them avoid the potential scenario of losing both Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry in free agency for nothing.

Overall, for the Brooklyn Nets, this trade is simple: they flip two players on expiring contracts into quality veterans. They would also be able to move Kyrie Irving, who has consistently been a media target in Brooklyn due to his off-court actions. This trade could help the Brooklyn Nets immediately improve, and it'd be interesting to see how the veterans would mesh with Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

The Utah Jazz Receive Valuable Draft Picks From The Lakers

The Utah Jazz had a hot start to the season, but they have now lost their last 5 games and are currently 9th in the Western Conference. Perhaps it is finally time for the team to "embrace the tank", and bottom out in an attempt to be in the draft sweepstakes for Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. That would be the right move for the franchise, as they currently do not have a franchise player that could be the superstar on a championship team.

In this trade scenario, the Utah Jazz would be getting Russell Westbrook's expiring contract, and the Los Angeles Lakers 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. Those picks will likely be in the lottery when they convey, and they could help the Utah Jazz draft good prospects or make solid trades.

Russell Westbrook's contract would likely be bought out by the team, as there would be no reason for them to play him if they are tanking. However, there is a chance that he would play if the Utah Jazz wanted an experienced veteran leader who could help their young players with his knowledge of the game and the NBA as a whole. Acquiring him would also help them get the contracts of Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Kelly Olynyk off the books.

Overall, this deal would serve multiple purposes for the Utah Jazz, and this is definitely a deal they should consider if they are going the tanking route. Hopefully, they are able to figure out a way to move their veterans for draft picks in the future and ensure that they can be one of the superteams of tomorrow.

This Trade Helps All Three Teams Reach Their Objectives

There is no doubt that all three teams would have some reason to do this deal. Each side in this multi-team trade scenario would get something of value that helps them with their goals, whether those goals are in the now or the future.

The Los Angeles Lakers would immediately become a powerhouse in the Western Conference, as they would have three top-tier stars on the roster. If Kyrie Irving can stay on the court and consistently play games, then this trade will already be a win for the Lakers. If he signs a long-term deal, then the deal becomes even sweeter.

The Brooklyn Nets would no longer have to deal with the consistent negative attention towards their team due to Kyrie Irving, and they would also avoid losing two players in free agency without a return. The three veterans they would get would immediately help them get closer to being a force in the Eastern Conference.

For the Utah Jazz, this deal would help them tank while also getting a solid return for the veterans currently on the roster. This is a deal that helps them look toward the future, and clears space for them to develop their young players.

This is a trade scenario that can be a good option for all three teams involved. It remains to be seen if the three franchises can come together on a deal with this framework in the future.

Next