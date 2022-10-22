The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting.

Point guard Russell Westbrook is obviously the Los Angeles Lakers player that is featured the most in various trade rumors. It is easy to see why the Los Angeles Lakers would like to move him: his ball-dominant playstyle and inefficient scoring make it hard for him to fit well next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Utah Jazz are a rebuilding team as of right now, but they still have some good veterans to trade that could contribute to wins on a competing roster. The Los Angeles Lakers seem like a natural trade partner, as they can give up Russell Westbrook's expiring contract and valuable draft compensation. Here is a potential trade scenario that would send back Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz Receive: Russell Westbrook, 2029 First-Round Pick (LAL)

There is no doubt that this is a trade that could have benefits for both teams involved. In this article, we will discuss how this trade could help both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz fulfill their role.

The Los Angeles Lakers Would Get Two Veteran Shooters For Their Backcoudt

There is no doubt that one of the biggest problems for the Los Angeles Lakers right now is their lack of 3PT shooting. In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers have the worst 3PT record in NBA history throughout two games. This trade would help them get two veteran players that could help in that regard.

Mike Conley is a very solid point guard offensively, capable of doing a little bit of everything. He would likely become the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, as he is an elite 3PT shooter and an elite playmaker. Currently, he is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc, averaging 9.5 APG through two games this season. A player who can play a complementary role and does not need to be ball-dominant to thrive is the perfect fit for this Lakers team.

Jordan Clarkson would likely be the sixth man for the team, and he could shore up the bench unit and be the key scorer off the bench. He and Dennis Schroder would definitely be a solid pairing offensively. Though Clarkson can be inefficient at times, he is the sort of player that can win a game despite coming off the bench if he heats up. A lot of the inefficiency is also explained by Clarkson having to take tough looks for the Jazz the last few years. Next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, his efficiency would likely improve.

Overall, this trade is about acquiring shooting for the Los Angeles Lakers while also moving off of Russell Westbrook. An important thing about this trade is that the Los Angeles Lakers would only have to send out one of their future tradeable draft picks, meaning they would have one leftover pick that they could trade in another deal. This seems like a no-brainer deal for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Utah Jazz Acquire An Expiring Contract And Draft Compensation

The Utah Jazz might be 2-0 right now, but it is quite likely that they will not be a winning team this year. They are developing their young players as of right now, and they are a team that is interested in bottoming out and trying to tank for Victor Wembanyama. This trade would allow them to do that while also clearing salary and getting a good draft pick for the future.

Russell Westbrook's expiring $47,063,478 contract is actually a useful asset for the Utah Jazz, as they would be able to move on from both Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson's multi-year deals. (player option) They would also have the option of buying him out this year after trading for him, and that would obviously allow them to continue tanking while also letting Russell Westbrook find a new team in free agency.

The Utah Jazz would also get the Los Angeles Lakers' 2029 first-round pick in this scenario, which is a valuable pick but also valuable as a trade asset. The Los Angeles Lakers likely won't be competing at that point in time, and perhaps that could result in that pick being a lottery pick.

Overall, getting an expiring contract and a potential lottery pick could end up being good for the Utah Jazz. If this trade were on the table from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Jazz would likely heavily consider it.

This Is A Win-Win Trade For Both Teams

Overall, this is a team that benefits everybody involved, both the players and the teams. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson would be able to go to a competitive team since the Lakers would likely become much better with the addition of those two veterans. Russell Westbrook would get a fresh start or a potential buyout with the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz would, in turn be able to tank for a top-tier prospect in this year's draft.

Obviously, it is unclear whether this particular trade is on the table right now. It was noted that the Los Angeles Lakers had an interest in Mike Conley in the past. However, this deal is definitely within the realm of possibility, and perhaps we will see the two teams make a deal with this framework in the future.

