2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?

The 2016 Golden State Warriors are, by record sake, the greatest regular season of all time. The Warriors went 73-9 during the 2015-16 season, surpassing the 1996 Bulls’ record of 72-10. Stephen Curry was the MVP of the league that season and the first unanimous MVP in NBA history. The Warriors had the best offense in basketball that season, averaging 114.9 PPG as a team and allowing just 104.1 PPG to opponents. The team was led by Curry, but players like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Harrison Barnes all played a significant role in the historic season.

The Warriors would make it all the way to the NBA Finals and have a date with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors would build a 3-1 series lead and looked poised to capture their 2nd title in as many seasons. LeBron and company had different plans as they made the most amazing comeback in NBA history to snatch the championship out from under the feet of the Warriors. Now, some of these Warriors players remain in the NBA, and some even remain with the Warriors. What happened to the other players that get less attention than the stars?

Here is where the 2015-16 Warriors are now in 2022.

Brandon Rush - BIG3 Basketball Player

Before he was a member of the 2015-16 Warriors, Brandon Rush spent 3 years with the Indiana Pacers from 2009 through 2011. Rush's career-high in his career came with the Warriors in 2012 when he averaged 9.8 PPG in 65 games. Rush was a member of the 2016 Finals team that nearly won the championship but played just 28 total minutes in the Finals. He would move on to the Minnesota Timberwolves the following season and retire at the end of 2017.

Brandon Rush can now be found in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which is filled with former NBA talent. Rush was selected by the Aliens in the 2019 BIG3 draft and served as a co-captain up until the end of 2021. He is now the co-captain for 3’s Company and is considered to be one of the best shooters and versatile scorers in the league. Rush, who just turned 37 in July, was also a member of the 2015 NBA champion Warriors team.

James Michael McAdoo - Japan B1 League Basketball Player

James Michael McAdoo is a former power forward from the University Of North Carolina and played 4 total seasons in the NBA from 2015 through 2018. McAdoo played just 11 games over those 4 seasons yet still is considered a 2-time NBA champion for his role on the Warriors in 2015 and 2017. McAdoo played just 18 total minutes in the 2016 NBA Finals, mostly in garbage time of huge leads held by Golden State. He played one more season in 2017-18 with the 76ers before taking his talents elsewhere.

After leaving the NBA, McAdoo has bounced around all over the world playing basketball. He played for the Ontario Clippers of the Canadian Basketball League in 2018, was in Italy in 2019, and Turkey in 2020. For the past 3 seasons, McAdoo has been a member of the Hitachi Sun Rockets in Japan. Overseas, James Michael McAdoo averages 12.5 PPG and 8.2 RPG for his club team and recently had himself a 22-point, 11-rebound performance.

Anderson Varejao - Brazilian National Team Member

For most of his career, Anderson Varejao was a fan favorite of the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James. In his prime with the Cavs, Varejao was an intense and high-energy player who averaged 10.0 PPG and 11.5 RPG. By the time he made his way to the Warriors, Varejao was injury prone and barely available to play. He registered just 41 minutes of play and averaged 1.2 PPG and 1.3 RPG for the series.

After retiring in 2017, Varejao made his way to his home country of Brazil to play in the leagues over there. He made his way back to the Cavaliers in 2021 but appeared in just 5 games before retiring again. He still plays for the Brazilian National Team in international competitions and serves in a mentor role for younger players. Most recently, he served as an ambassador for the Cavaliers and represented them at the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

Ian Clark - Australian NBL Basketball Player

Ian Clark played just 6 seasons in the NBA after spending his college days at Belmont. He played his first 2 seasons with the Utah Jazz then one season with the Denver Nuggets. Clark was a member of the Warriors for 2 seasons in 2016 and 2017, winning a championship in 2017 with the team. He would play two more seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans before taking his talents overseas.

After leaving the Pelicans, Clark gave things a try in the CBL with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers. He spent two seasons in China before making his way to the NBL league in Australia and joining the Sydney Kings. In his first season with the Kings, Clark averaged 12.9 PPG and helped them win the NBL championship. From the way it appears on his social media, Clark will once again be joining the Sydney Kings for the 2022-23 season.

Marreese Speights - High School Basketball Coach

Marreese Speights is a 10-year veteran of the NBA who made a name for himself as a member of the Golden State Warriors from 2014 through 2016. Speights was a solid big man off of the bench for the Warriors on that 3-year stretch. His career-high came in 2015 when he appeared in 76 games for the Warriors and averaged 10.4 PPG and 4.3 RPG. Speights helped the Warriors to a championship in 2015 and played until 2018 before entering retirement.

Marreese Speights took his skills to China for the 2019 season before ending his career the following year. He has founded the Speights Academy for developing the youth within the game of basketball and beyond. Speights founded the TMS Academy and, last season, was named the FSBC Coach of the Year for having an undefeated record and winning 4 different championships. His team earned a No. 2 national ranking as a result, and Speights seems content in his job despite offers from Golden State to bring him back.

Festus Ezeli was dealt a bad hand as far as his NBA career goes. He was drafted in 2021 by the Golden State Warriors and played 78 games during his rookie season. He would miss the entire 2014 season with a knee injury. He was then a member of the 2015 and 2016 teams that went to the NBA Finals and collected championship rings in 2015 and 2017 despite not playing. After missing multiple seasons due to knee issues, Ezeli was forced to retire at the age of 31.

Ezeli has made multiple attempts at an NBA comeback as recent as 2021-22. He was signed and waived by the Portland Trail Blazers without even playing a game for them in 2021-22. Ezeli currently serves as an NBA analyst for NBC Sports in the Bay Area, covering his former team. He also has a podcast called Rebuilding The Beast, which is a great listen for anyone who may have the time.

Andrew Bogut - Family Man

Andrew Bogut is an Australian-born basketball player that played with 5 different teams over his 14-year NBA career. In his prime with the Milwaukee Bucks, Bogut was a 15.0 PPG and 10.0 RPG player who led the league in blocks in 2011. Bogut joined the Warriors in 2013 and was a member of their 2015 championship team as well as their 2016 team. After suffering numerous freak injuries, Bogut’s game was reduced to that of a role player up until he retired in 2019.

After retirement, Bogut pursued a career in basketball in his native country of Australia. After that, Bogut decided to devote his time and energy to his family. Bogut is married with 2 children, Nikola and Luka. He has been at the center of controversy as of late for his remarks on social media both regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and disses to Kendall Jenner that he refuses to apologize for.

Shaun Livingston - Director Of Player Affairs

Shaun Livingston’s career and journey are ones of inspiration and perseverance. Early in his career, Livingston suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in NBA history when he snapped his leg in half coming down off of a layup with the Los Angeles Clippers. After teams were reluctant to commit to him, Livingston found a home with the Warriors in 2015, where he thrived in a role off of the bench and helped them win 3 NBA championships. He retired in 2019 after 15 years of NBA service.

After retiring from the game as a player, Livingston was summoned by his former team in an executive type of role. The Warriors named Livingston their Director Of Player Affairs And Engagement in 2020, and he still serves his role today. Livingston gets to mentor rookies and prepares them for the tough road ahead as NBA players. He prepares them for the best and for the worst, as he has experienced both over his long NBA career.

Leandro Barbosa - Assistant Coach

Leandro Barbosa is best remembered for his role as one of the best bench players in the league with the Suns and Warriors. Barbosa was a menace on the defensive side of the ball and a pure shooter on offense. He won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2007. Barbosa played 13 seasons in the NBA and won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 before retiring in 2017.

For the last 3 seasons, Leandro Barbosa has served as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. As a member of Steve Kerr’s staff, Barbosa is physically involved in preparation for games and often can be seen running with the team in practices. His basketball IQ is invaluable to a franchise that is set on winning and has turned into a dynasty of sorts over the last 10 years.

Andre Iguodala - NBA Player

Andre Iguodala has been a mainstay with the Warriors organization over the last 8 years, even after jumping from team to team for a few seasons in between stints with the team. Before the Warriors, Iguodala was one of the most athletic players in basketball in his younger years with the 76ers and Nuggets. In 2015, Iguodala was still at the top of his game, winning the Finals MVP for the Warriors for his efforts, mainly defensively, in the 2015 Finals.

Iguodala remains with the Warriors in 2022-23. He has announced on his podcast that this season will be his last in the NBA, bringing an end to a great NBA career. Over the course of his NBA career, Iguodala has won 4 NBA championships with the Warriors and has been selected to 1 All-Star team in 2021. Although he is not a very active player these days, Iguodala undoubtedly brings a veteran presence to a team that cannot get enough of those types of players.

Harrison Barnes - NBA Player

Harrison Barnes has been in the NBA since the Golden State Warriors drafted him in 2012. Barnes spent the first 4 seasons of his career in Golden State, helping them win a championship in 2015 and make history in 2016. In his 4 years with the team, Barnes averaged 10.1 PPG and 4.6 RPG while serving as a great defender on the other side of the ball. He then spent two seasons in Dallas from 2017 through 2018.

For the past 3 and a half seasons, Barnes has been a member of the Sacramento Kings. For the past 2 seasons, Barnes has played at a near All-Star level for the Kings averaging over 16.0 PPG in 2021 and 2022. As we head into 2022-23, Barnes will keep his starting role for now while simultaneously serving as a mentor to rookie Keegan Murray. Barnes is a competitor, and losing his job is something he isn’t willing to do just yet.

Draymond Green - NBA Player

For the past 11 seasons, Draymond Green has been a member of the Golden State Warriors. He has been so much more than simply a teammate for the Warriors over that time. He is their best defender, playmaker, and leader both on and off the court. He has earned 4 All-Star selections, 4 championships, and a myriad of All-Defensive Team selections. He was named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year and was in the running once again in 2022 before injuries derailed that idea.

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding Green over the past few months, and uncertainty surrounds his future with the team. In the offseason, a video was leaked of Green punching and seemingly knocking out teammate Jordan Poole at a team practice. On opening night of the 2023 season, Green could be seen laughing and joking with his friend and opponent LeBron James in dead ball situations, calling into question his motives moving forward. As much as things are uncertain for his future right now, no one can deny what he has meant to the franchise over the past 11 years.

Klay Thompson - NBA Player

Klay Thompson has been a member of the Golden State Warriors for the entirety of his 12-year NBA career. Over the years, Thompson has been known as one of the best shooters in the game’s history while also being one of the better perimeter defenders on the team. He has helped Golden State win 4 championships in his time there and even after missing 2 full seasons with an injury, he still was able to come back and make a significant impact on a championship run.

Currently, Klay is still the starting shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors. In 2022, he played 32 games for the team and averaged 18.0 PPG. In the 2022 playoffs, Thompson averaged 19.0 PPG in 22 games on his way to his 4th title in the Bay Area. Often, Klay can be seen spending time with his dog Rocco and taking his boat to games and practices, as he loves spending time on the open water. With a fully healthy offseason under his belt, look out for Thompson in 2022-23.

Stephen Curry - NBA Player

For 14 seasons, Stephen Curry has been a member of the Golden State Warriors. After a few seasons of finding his fitting in the NBA, Curry has exploded into one of the very best players in basketball and the best 3-point shooter in the history of the game. Curry won 2 MVP awards, a Finals MVP award, 4 championships, and bragging rights over most of the NBA. He has revolutionized the game as far as the way it’s played, and kids everywhere are saying, “ I wanna be like Curry,” just as we older folk were saying about MJ in the 90s.

Stephen Curry is coming off of a season he will never forget in 2021-22 heading into 2022-23. Curry finally was able to capture his 1st Finals MVP award after leading the charge over the Boston Celtics in last year’s NBA Finals. After critics counted them out in 2022, Curry responded in historic fashion and seems to be off to another great start in 2022-23. In an opening night game over the Lakers, Curry recorded 33 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in a 123-109 victory.

