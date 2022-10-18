All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 5-Ring Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

Winning a championship is never easy. Getting one title is something that some of the best players in the NBA never get to enjoy. Winning two or three is even wilder. The four-time champion is legendary, while the five-time champion is just one step further. There is only a select group that has received four or five titles in their career. Imagine if you took those players and pinned them against one another.

For this selection, we chose players that have specifically four or five rings. That means six-time champions Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are excluded because they were six-time champions. The Warriors dynasty trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will headline the squad for the four-ring team. LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal round out an elite group that combined for eight Finals MVP Awards. The five-ring squad features Ron Harper, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman, and Tim Duncan.

Let’s break down this matchup of all-time greats in the battle of All-time 4-Ring and All-Time 5-Ring superteams.

Stephen Curry vs. Ron Harper

The matchup between Stephen Curry and Ron Harper may not be a sexy matchup of point guards but there are only a few guards that have starting experience on five championship teams. Curry would have had the advantage on offense. After all, Curry’s has one of the greatest ranges we have ever seen. If Curry was left wide open, it is going to be an automatic three-point shot.

That is where Harper could make a difference. While Harper was never an All-Defensive selection, he was still a 6-foot-6, 215-pounder that could slide with just about everyone. Offensively, Harper could still bring the ball up and wasn’t a bad passer. When Harper played with the Cavaliers and Clippers, he was someone that hung around 5.0 assists per game.

Klay Thompson vs. Magic Johnson

This matchup features one of the best shooters ever and one of the best finishers. Thompson was the second member of the “Splash Bros” that helped evolve the NBA into an outside shooting league in the last eight years. Thompson is someone that can’t be left unguarded. With Harper smothering Curry, it would likely force more opportunities for Thompson, who has the skills to put any shot down anywhere on the floor. Not to mention, Thompson is a former All-Defensive player that is regarded as a solid wing defender.

Defensively, the four-ring team would need Thompson to slow down Johnson. With the handles that Johnson has, the team could let Johnson run the show. With Curry and a slew of other finishers, Johnson would not have to be the best offensive player on the floor. He could play more of a facilitator role and still get plenty of opportunities to drive to the basket. With how relentless Johnson was on offense, Thompson could potentially be slowed down.

LeBron James vs. Kobe Bryant

This is the 2009 NBA Finals matchup we all wanted but didn’t get. The debate between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant was on full display when Bryant left the league. When Bryant was in the league, it was often debated who was the better player than James and Bryant. Both players have their skills. James is someone that can play positionless basketball. He could play in the post, one-on-one, or pull up from the midrange. With that said, Bryant was equally talented offensively.

We are talking about two of the best five offensive players in NBA history. We are also talking about an All-Defensive player in Bryant and someone who can guard all five positions in James. This is as straight as a wash as it gets. Both players would get their points and stops. Both are capable of closing out the game with a last-second shot as well.

Draymond Green vs. Dennis Rodman

With as loud and boisterous as these players are, this is a matchup we all would love to see. Green and Rodman are not afraid of contact. There would likely be one technical foul assessed to each player at least once. For Green, he can guard centers, so he could hang with Rodman. Given that Rodman’s offense was limited to inside the basket, it’s not crazy to think Green would shoot him down. With that said, Rodman was physical enough and probably could draw multiple fouls on Green and get him into foul trouble.

For Rodman, he was the better rebounder. His defensive rebounding would be elite and force the four-ring team to make their first shot. Getting offensive rebounds on Rodman just seems nearly impossible, especially with Duncan playing down low with him as well. The questions about his scoring are legitimate though. Scoring more than four points doesn’t seem realistic in this matchup and with his limitations.

Shaquille O’Neal vs. Tim Duncan

The best offensive center against one of the best defensive players in league history. We have actual data on this matchup. These two players played 62 games against each other. O’Neal won 33 of the games but it was Duncan that averaged better overall numbers. O’Neal averaged 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 2.7 blocks when he played Duncan.

With that said, Duncan averaged 23.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.9 blocks against O’Neal. That included outsourcing O’Neal 34 times, outrebounding 32 times, and having more assists 38 times. The numbers are not overpowering against O’Neal, but it does prove a point. Duncan never backed down from O’Neal and could play toe to toe with him if needed.

All-Time 4-Ring Advantages

Shooting is the greatest advantage. Out of all of these players, the two best three-point shooting threats are on the same team. With Curry and Thompson, that leaves at least one player that can knock down an outside shot. While LeBron is not an elite outside shooter, 34.6% for a career is still solid enough to rely on when you are looking for a player to knock down two shots from downtown. With three shooters, this offense can stretch the floor.

The versatility of LeBron is a massive advantage as well. He is arguably one of the best playmakers we have ever seen. He could run the offense and allow Curry and Thompson to float outside. If the defense plays Curry and Thompson close to the three-point line, that will open up the lane. James is good enough to take Bryant one on one. He is also strong enough to take the contact from Rodman and Duncan. Either way, some shots will be available.

All-Time 5-Ring Advantages

For starters, the defensive tandem of Rodman and Duncan is elite. The defensive rebounding is going to be a huge key. The four-ring team will have to make their first shot because there is no way that Green and O’Neal are going to be getting too many offensive rebounds. Also, their interior defense will force the all-four-ring team to play outside. Curry and Thompson are not going to go through the gauntlet of hard fouls. Both are not strong enough to muscle their way for many shots inside.

The versatility of Johnson also gives the five-ring team options. Bryant doesn’t have to necessarily guard LeBron. Johnson could be moved to guard LeBron. The pick-and-roll offense also has to be talked about. This is a breakout game for Johnson and Duncan. If Bryant is okay with taking more mid-range shots, he will get space based on what Johnson and Duncan create. Ego aside, Bryant will still get his shots but not in the way he likely wanted.

Who Wins This Matchup In A 7-Game Series?

In the first game, the shooting edge of Curry and Thompson was too much to stop. Curry began the game on a tear and knocked down all five of his three-point shots. The defense began to lean in on Curry but then Thompson showed his shooting touch with six three-point shots in the second half. With a combined 45 points dedicated to three-point shots from two players, the four-ring squad raced out to a 112-101 victory.

To rebound back, it came down to rebounding. Rodman and Duncan took care of the boards. The four-ring squad was limited to one offensive rebound. With the defensive tenacity turned up, five rings used an explosive scoring night from Bryant to carry the team. Both teams failed to score over 100 points because the physicality was at an all-time high. With tensions boiling and tensions flaring, the mental game took away the offense as the five-ring team won 99-89

With both teams finally starting to settle in, we saw a typical dominant performance from James. With a triple-double, he would provide a line of 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. James found himself driving to the basket all night. With the defense collapsing, he found Curry and Thompson for open shots and utilized a pick-and-roll offense with Shaq that led to three monstrous dunks. With Duncan looking a little rattled on the third dunk, the team pounded the ball inside and won the game 115-103.

The fourth game saw an emergence of Harper on defense. With a chip on his shoulder for not scoring more than two combined points the last two games, he felt he needed to prove his worth for being on the roster. With Harper locked in on Curry, it was an off night for the all-time leading three-point shooter. With Curry limited to 1 of 12 shooting on the night, it forced the rest of the team to pick up the slack and it was not going to be enough. Johnson, Bryant, and Duncan each scored at least 20 points to lead the team to a 110-97 victory.

Needing a win to take advantage in the series, the rise of O’Neal in the middle was the difference maker. The three-time Finals MVP called for the ball on nearly every play in the first half. O’Neal scored 32 first-half points and was on a mission to get to 50 points. With the five-ring team making adjustments, it freed up a ton of outside shots. O’Neal was limited to seven second-half points but did his job as a rim protector to add eight blocks to his 17-rebound night. With just enough from everyone else, the team capped the Game 5 win with a 109-102 win.

The sixth game featured a flashback to “Showtime.” Johnson was a maestro on the court and found Bryant and Rodman in transition multiple times. Rodman erupted” for 12 points but that added bit of offense was enough for the team to hold onto a 117-115 win. In the final seconds, the defense clamped down on Curry and Thompson, who missed game-winning three-point shots in the final five seconds. On the rare occasion that the team flagged down an offensive rebound, the team could not capitalize on the situation.

The final game came down to prestige. There's something to be said about winning another title. With a Game 7 and the series on the line, the five-ring team used a team effort to pull out the win. Johnson played his way to a triple-double. Rodman talked enough trash to get Green to bite and push him in front of an official to set up technical fouls and free throws late in the game. With the momentum shift, Duncan provided two crucial blocks on O’Neal, which resulted in an isolation midrange jumper by Bryant over LeBron. As the final minutes closed, it was Harper throwing the ball in the air screaming “five championships are better than four.”

