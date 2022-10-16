Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career

Michael Jordan is regarded as the greatest player of all time, as he won 6 NBA championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls and also captured 6 Finals MVPs with 10 scoring titles. The superstar shooting guard had his way with opponents on the court, on both ends of the floor, and made it look better than anyone else. No player glided through the air as gracefully as Jordan and watching him night after night was amazing. His career is one for the history books, as his resume is filled with tremendous accolades.

It is time to go through every season of Jordan’s career to uncover which one of those was the best. In fact, we will determine the 10 most remarkable seasons of Mike’s career, from top to bottom. Each one of these seasons resulted in ridiculous regular-season stats and accolades or an NBA championship. No doubt, Jordan is the greatest shooting guard of all time and greatly influenced every player that came after him. Without further ado, here are the 10 greatest seasons in Michael Jordan’s career.

10. 1984-85 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 28.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.4 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Playoff Stats: 29.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 8.5 APG, 2.8 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Achievements and Awards: All-Star, Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie First Team, All-NBA Second Team

Michael Jordan’s rookie season was one of the greatest ever, as he made a massive splash on the NBA court in many areas of the floor. Firstly, he might have been arguably the most talented scorer in the league as he dropped 28.2 PPG on 51.5% shooting from the field and finished third in the league behind Bernard King and Larry Bird. Simply amazing stuff from a 21-year-old rookie who was not even fully built yet.

Amazingly, he led the Chicago Bulls into the playoffs by averaging 29.3 PPG and 8.5 APG. The superstar shooting guard managed to win a game in the first round, but the Milwaukee Bucks ended up going through thanks to Terry Cummings and Sidney Moncrief. But the way Mike dominated the NBA as a rookie was tremendously impressive, and he deserved to make the All-Star Team while winning Rookie of the Year and even making the All-NBA Second Team.

9. 1997-98 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 28.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Playoff Stats: 32.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Achievements and Awards: NBA Champion, Finals MVP, MVP, All-Star, All-Star Game MVP, All-NBA First Team, All-NBA Defensive First Team, Scoring Champion

Michael Jordan once again became on top with his 4th MVP award in a decade by winning his 10th scoring title for the 62-20 Chicago Bulls. As expected, the Bulls had the best record in the East while also tying the Utah Jazz in terms of the best record in the entire league. Jordan’s dominance was on full display, posting 28.7 PPG on 46.5% shooting from the field. Even if Karl Malone led the league in win shares (16.4), Jordan’s Bulls were a more attractive team thanks to the shooting guard’s elite two-way play.

In the playoffs, the GOAT averaged 32.4 PPG and 5.1 RPG while taking care of business against the New Jersy Nets (3 games), Charlotte Hornets (5 games), Indiana Pacers (7 games), and the Utah Jazz (6 games). The 1998 season was also significant because Michael won his 6th championship thanks to his second successful 3-peat. By winning his 6th title, there was no doubt who the greatest player of all time was because other than Bill Russell, no other top-10 player of all time won more titles than he did.

8. 1988-89 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 32.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 8.0 APG, 2.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Playoff Stats: 34.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 7.6 APG, 2.5 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Achievements and Awards: All-Star, All-NBA First Team, Scoring Champion, All-NBA Defensive First Team

Although Michael Jordan didn't become a multiple-time NBA champion until the 1990s, averaging over 30 points per game virtually every season does tend to put you at the top of the league in terms of dominance and fame. However, this was perhaps Jordan’s best all-around season of the 1980s. He was only two rebounds and assists short of averaging a triple-double as the team’s primary point guard.

Jordan once more defeated the Cavaliers—and more notably, Craig Ehlo—with The Shot the season before after finally making it through the first round. Jordan and the Chicago Bulls looked solid in the playoffs, defeating the New York Knicks before running into the Bad Boy Pistons. Regardless, Jordan took his scoring up a notch in the playoffs and also continued showcasing his all-around dominance.

7. 1996-97 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 29.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Playoff Stats: 31.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Achievements and Awards: NBA Champion, Finals MVP, All-Star, All-NBA First Team, All-NBA Defensive First Team, Scoring Champion

Despite being a top-two power forward of all time, Karl Malone's first MVP title has generated a lot of controversies. Michael Jordan, who had the best record in the game and had just won his ninth scoring championship, was the best player in the world without a shadow of a doubt. However, Malone won the majority of the votes, presumably as a result of voter tiredness when it came to continuing to praise the legendary shooting guard.

Michael posted his usual dominant numbers on exceptional efficiency (48.6% FG), and the Bulls won a ton of games as a result. Regardless, Jordan won his 5th NBA championship and another back-to-back championship as a member of the Bulls. In the playoffs, Jordan posted 31.1 PPG and 7.9 RPG on 45.6% shooting from the field. In terms of dominance, no player came close to the GOAT.

6. 1991-92 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 30.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.1 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Playoff Stats: 34.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.8 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Achievements and Awards: NBA Champion, Finals MVP, MVP, All-Star, All-NBA First Team, All-NBA Defensive First Team, Scoring Champion, AP Athlete of the Year

For the second-straight year, Michael Jordan won the MVP award with the Chicago Bulls. This was Jordan’s 3rd MVP award, and he certainly deserved it considering he led the league in scoring for the 6th season in a row. His all-around impact was there as well, making First Team in All-NBA and All-Defensive honors. No surprise, he also captured the MVP award.

Averaging 30.1 PPG on 51.9% shooting and chipping in 6.4 RPG and 6.1 APG, no player was as dominant as the legendary Bulls guard. Of course, Chicago finished with an incredible 67-15 record, and Jordan ended up winning his second championship. In the playoffs, MJ averaged 34.5 PPG while destroying the competition until the Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

5. 1992-93 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 32.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.5 APG, 2.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Playoff Stats: 35.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 6.0 APG, 2.1 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Achievements and Awards: NBA Champion, Finals MVP, All-Star, All-NBA First Team, All-NBA Defensive First Team, Scoring Champion, Steals Leader, AP Athlete of the Year

As great as Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was all season long, he was not better than Michael Jordan. The shooting guard was so great, Barkley had to accept that there was somebody better than him. In terms of points per game, steals per game, rebounds per game, free throw percentages, and minutes, Jordan enhanced his game a little bit. His outstanding 64-point performance against O'Neal's Magic and another playoff series-clinching victory over the Cavaliers were highlights.

Michael was so dominant, that he took care of business against the MVP of the world Charles Barkley, and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. The superstar shooting guard posted 41.0 PPG in the series on 50.8% shooting from the field. Obviously, these are astronomical numbers by the GOAT and he made sure Barkley would never get another shot at winning a title again.

4. 1989-90 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 33.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.3 APG, 2.8 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Playoff Stats: 36.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 6.8 APG, 2.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Achievements and Awards: All-Star, All-NBA First Team, Scoring Champion, All-NBA Defensive First Team, Steals Leader

For Michael Jordan as an individual superstar, the 1990 season was the beginning of something wonderful. The Chicago Bulls hired Phil Jackson as their head coach, while Scottie Pippen, his future business superstar teammate, began developing into one of the best two-way stars in the game. Even if Jordan did not win an NBA title just yet, his performances across the board were incredible in every facet of the game. The performance that comes to mind is his 69-point explosion against them during a regular season encounter, his greatest scoring performance.

Mainly thanks to Michael Jordan’s elite offense and all-around impact, the Chicago Bulls finished the 1989–90 season with the greatest record of his career at the time (55-27). Michael was also spectacular in the playoffs, averaging 36.7 PPG and 7.2 RPG while completely destroying teams before the Eastern Conference Finals. Without shame at all, Jordan was unable to get over the pesky Detroit Pistons that were taking him out year after year.

3. 1995-96 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 30.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2.2 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Playoff Stats: 30.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Achievements and Awards: NBA Champion, Finals MVP, MVP, All-Star, All-Star Game MVP, All-NBA First Team, All-NBA Defensive First Team, Scoring Champion

In his first full season after retiring, Michael Jordan averaged 30.4 points per game while shooting 49.5% from the field in 1996. The guard quickly assumed the title of finest player in the world after winning his eighth scoring championship in his ninth season. As great as Scottie Pippen was alongside him, Jordan was simply spectacular in every sense of the world as evidenced by his MVP award victory and All-Star Game MVP.

MJ wasn't just a great scorer; he was also a terrific defender who often showed his value as a lockdown player. It was absolutely incredible to watch Jordan and Scottie Pippen quickly lead the Chicago Bulls to a fourth NBA championship and a (then) record-breaking 72-10 record. Of course, the Golden State Warriors broke the record in the 2015 season, but most fans and media members will declare Jordan’s 1996 as the best team ever assembled.

2. 1990-91 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 31.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 5.5 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Playoff Stats: 31.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 8.4 APG, 2.4 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Achievements and Awards: NBA Champion, Finals MVP, MVP, All-Star, All-NBA First Team, All-NBA Defensive First Team, Scoring Champion, AP Athletes of the Year

For the player himself, Michael Jordan’s 1991 season might be the most significant. The legendary Bulls guard accomplished everything in the NBA season, from the scoring title to the NBA title at the end of the year. Finally, he got over the hump by getting over the dominant “Bad Boy” Pistons squad that was hell-bent on employing the “Jordan Rules” year after year.

During the regular season, MJ won his 5th straight scoring title by posting 31.5 PPG on 53.5% shooting from the field, while also finishing 3rd in the league in SPG. The most important aspect of Jordan’s season was finally getting over the hump as an NBA champion with a 61-21 record that ranked 1st in the East and 2nd in the league overall. Finally, the best player in the world was crowned a title.

1. 1987-88 NBA Season

Regular Season Stats: 35.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 3.2 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Playoff Stats: 36.3 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.7 APG, 2.4 SPG, 1.1 BPG

Achievements and Awards: MVP, All-Star, All-NBA First Team, All-NBA Defensive First Team, Steals Leader, Defensive Player of the Year, Slam Dunk Contest Champion, Scoring Champion, All-Star Game MVP

One of the greatest years in NBA history served as the capstone after Michael's outstanding third season. Jordan posted averages of MJ having a point total of 35 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.8 APG, and 3.2 SPG. His field goal percentage of 53.5% was also a career-high. Putting up these numbers with that type of efficiency was almost unprecedented from a perimeter player.

With the sixth-best defensive rating that year, Michael won his first MVP Award, made his first NBA All-Defensive First Team, and won his only Defensive Player of the Year Award. He reached a career-high and the sixth-best player efficiency ever with a 31.7. Another career high, 21.2 win shares put him in first place in the NBA. In the playoffs, Jordan was exceptional by posting 36.3 PPG and 7.1 RPG on 53.1% from the field. Unfortunately, Jordan did not capture the championship as he fell to the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons.

