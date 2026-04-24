Nickeil Alexander-Walker Wins Most Improved Player Of The Year After Breakout Season With Hawks

It’s been an impressive season for the Atlanta Hawks, and it’s still not over yet. In fact, with a 2-1 lead over the New York Knicks, they are on track for a shocking upset in the first round.

While there is still much work to be done, the Hawks got a chance to celebrate today after one of their own, 27-year-old Nickeil Alexander-Walker, was named as the NBA’s Most Improved Player. The 6’5″ shooting guard is already in his sixth season in the NBA, but it’s his first in Atlanta, and by far his best.

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil-Alexander Walker has been named the 2025-26 Kia NBA Most Improved Player, earning the George Mikan Trophy. pic.twitter.com/XUrGlq7Ulu — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2026

The NBA’s Most Improved may not be as distinguished as the MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, but it’s still an important tradition that rewards personal growth and improvement at the highest levels of the game. Over the years, it’s typically gone to players who make the biggest leap in both role and production from the previous season, with recent winners (going back to 2022) including Dyson Daniels (Hawks), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Lauri Markkanen (Jazz), and Ja Morant (Grizzlies).

This year, Alexander-Walker was among three finalists for the award, joining Deni Avdija of the Portland Trail Blazers and Pistons center Jalen Duren. While a strong case could be made for any of the three, Nickeil was arguably the most deserving. This season, in 78 games for the Hawks, he averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 45.9% shooting and 39.9% shooting from three. That’s a major difference from his numbers just one season earlier (the 2024-25 campaign), when he put up just 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 43.8% shooting and 38.1% shooting from three for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s impossible to be certain of what, specifically, has allowed Nickeil to play the best basketball of his career, but sometimes all you need is a change of scenery. On the Timberwolves, he was getting steady minutes in a modest role off the bench, but he was never really given the chance to shine. Hawks coach Quin Snyder, meanwhile, has trusted Alexander-Walker with a bigger role, and it has paid off tenfold.

This season, with the addition and ascension of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Hawks improved in virtually every aspect. Their offense ran smoother, the locker room stood more united, and the team carried itself with greater discipline since the day he joined. Record-wise, they went from 8th in the East (40-42) to 6th in the East (46-36), and are now up 2-1 in their current first-round series against the Knicks.

In the end, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s season deserved to be recognized, and it’s only right that he stands as the NBA’s Most Improved Player this season. The kind of leap he took is rare to see, and speaks to a level of commitment, dedication, and work ethic that will help sustain a long and successful NBA career.

For now, NAW’s focus is entirely on the playoffs, and his performance will be vital to the Hawks’ success. Coming off a 14-point performance in Game 3, he proved that he can show up when it matters most, and his team will need all the help it can get to close out this series against a deep, driven, and talented Knicks roster.